Rolla, MO

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Rolla

Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 4 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rolla area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Missouri / therolladailynews.com

Labor Day weekend festivities in Central Missouri, enjoy live music, fireworks, fun

Labor Day weekend festivities in Central Missouri, enjoy live music, fireworks, fun

Residents look for an exciting way to spend a long, three-day holiday weekend, don’t have to venture far. Whether visitors' ideal getaway involves loading the car with family, fishing rods, golf clubs, camping gear or water skis, or simply sitting back and relaxing at the water's edge — look no further than Central Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, a litter over 1 hour west of Rolla on Interstate 44. Read more

Rolla / therolladailynews.com

Phelps Health holding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Phelps Health holding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Phelps Health will hold a first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday during Bulldog Pride Night at Rolla High School. COVID-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis for anyone ages 12 and older. Any child under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Read more

Rolla / phelpscountyfocus.com

ROLLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Student enrollment up as schools mitigate COVID-19

ROLLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Student enrollment up as schools mitigate COVID-19

Rolla Public Schools classes have now been taught for the past two weeks with students and staff interacting throughout many grade levels at different buildings. Superintendent Craig Hounsom reminded everyone at the school board’s Sept. 2 meeting that while everyone is excited to be back in school, there are still challenges being faced concerning COVID-19. Read more

Phelps County / therolladailynews.com

Federal grant to help Phelps Health give hope, assistance to caregivers

Federal grant to help Phelps Health give hope, assistance to caregivers

Caregivers in Phelps Health’s service area and other regions in Missouri can be better informed, prepared and able to care for their own needs due to a federal grant. According to Phelps Health in a news release, a $3.75 million five-year grant funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services was awarded to the Saint Louis University Geriatric Education Center Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. Read more

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

