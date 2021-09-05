What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Marion

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

(MARION, NC) Life in Marion has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Marion / mcdowellnews.com

Don’t forget to pick up your fresh fruits and veggies, honey, bread, and hand-crafted art at the Tailgate Market this Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. We will have grapes, figs, watermelon, pumpkins, bread, tomatoes, and so much more. Check out Johnson Family Farms and their amazing assortment of canned salsas, hot sauces, peppers, and jellies. Read more

Marion / wlos.com

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council held a special called meeting Thursday night to discuss the increasing COVID-19 case numbers. According to the McDowell County Health Department, the 14-day positivity rate is 30.8%. McDowell County saw record case numbers in the month of August. Marion’s city manager said more young people are now testing positive. Read more

Marion / mcdowellnews.com

The Marion City Council held a special meeting Thursday evening to talk more about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting local people and business owners. That meeting came one before health officials said a record number of people had tested positive for the virus over a seven-day period. Read more

Marion / youtube.com

Read more

With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

