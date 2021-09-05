What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Marion

(MARION, NC) Life in Marion has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Make some watermelon salsa with ingredients from the Marion Tailgate Market Don’t forget to pick up your fresh fruits and veggies, honey, bread, and hand-crafted art at the Tailgate Market this Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. We will have grapes, figs, watermelon, pumpkins, bread, tomatoes, and so much more. Check out Johnson Family Farms and their amazing assortment of canned salsas, hot sauces, peppers, and jellies. Read more

Marion struggles with solutions as COVID-19 positivity rate hits 30.8% MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council held a special called meeting Thursday night to discuss the increasing COVID-19 case numbers. According to the McDowell County Health Department, the 14-day positivity rate is 30.8%. McDowell County saw record case numbers in the month of August. Marion’s city manager said more young people are now testing positive. Read more

