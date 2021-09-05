What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Norfolk

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 4 days ago

(NORFOLK, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Norfolk, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Norfolk / newschannelnebraska.com

Native American restaurant comes to Norfolk

Native American restaurant comes to Norfolk

NORFOLK-- A new option for those with eager appetites is coming to you in northeast Nebraska. "It is very much Native American soul food," said Lawrence West. He is bringing the Lakota-food experience to Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk with Watecha Bowl. (Watecha meaning potluck in Lakota). What started out... Read more

Comments
avatar

sounds socio good!! I wanna go and try it all but when is it going to open???

Nebraska / norfolkdailynews.com

State board postpones development of health education standards

State board postpones development of health education standards

The Nebraska State Board of Education has postponed the development of the health education standards until the conclusion of COVID-19 pandemic. Board members voted 5 to 1 — with Deborah Neary abstaining and one absence — to shelve the standards on Friday after the teaching, learning and serving committee stated COVID-19 has already placed too much burden on school districts and staff. Read more

Iowa / bleedingheartland.com

Governor, ER doctor on how COVID-19's affecting Iowa hospitals

Governor, ER doctor on how COVID-19's affecting Iowa hospitals

Some 524 Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of September 1, according to the latest available figures on Iowa’s official coronavirus website. The first time pandemic hospitalizations reached that level here was in late October 2020. Before this week, the last time Iowa marked seven straight days with more than 500 people being treated for coronavirus in the hospital was in early January. Read more

Comments
avatar

we can thank sleepy old Joe Biden Jr and his open borders policy for the massive covid 19 outbreaks. there spreading the disease all over the country.

9 likes 10 dislikes 22 replies

avatar

I feel like we are heading to a civil war..never has America been this divide..what sad is nobody is going to win and we are going to loose our democracy 😢😕😞 we all know this is not about masks

6 likes

