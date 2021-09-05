Trending local sports in Culpeper

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 4 days ago

(CULPEPER, VA) Culpeper sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Culpeper sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Culpeper / fauquier.com

2021 FIELD HOCKEY PREVIEW: Kettle Run is defending champ, Falcons loaded with returning talent

2021 FIELD HOCKEY PREVIEW: Kettle Run is defending champ, Falcons loaded with returning talent

With only four teams in the Northwestern District, the road to this fall's 2021 region field hockey playoffs is a short one. Ony four league teams sponsor the sport this fall after Culpeper departed to join the Battlefield District. Meridian High School, formerly George Mason, is the fourth school joining defending champion Kettle Run, Fauquier and Liberty. Read more

Culpeper / fredericksburg.com

High school football: Orange scores twice in fourth quarter to top Culpeper

High school football: Orange scores twice in fourth quarter to top Culpeper

Jesse Lohr isn't known to crack a smile very often, but the businesslike Orange County head football coach couldn't help himself. Wearing a big grin from ear to ear, Lohr lauded the effort of his team after a hard-fought 20-7 nondistrict road victory over Culpeper County on Friday night that improved the Hornets' record to 2-0 on the young season. Read more

Culpeper / fauquier.com

Culpeper County / starexponent.com

High school football: Big plays lift Orange County over Culpeper County

High school football: Big plays lift Orange County over Culpeper County

Jesse Lohr isn't known to crack a smile very often, but the businesslike Orange County head football coach couldn't help himself. Wearing a big grin from ear to ear, Lohr lauded the effort of his team after a hard-fought 20-7 nondistrict road victory over Culpeper County on Friday night that improved the Hornets' record to 2-0 on the young season. Read more

With Culpeper Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

