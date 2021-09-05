Trending local sports in Culpeper

(CULPEPER, VA) Culpeper sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

2021 FIELD HOCKEY PREVIEW: Kettle Run is defending champ, Falcons loaded with returning talent With only four teams in the Northwestern District, the road to this fall's 2021 region field hockey playoffs is a short one. Ony four league teams sponsor the sport this fall after Culpeper departed to join the Battlefield District. Meridian High School, formerly George Mason, is the fourth school joining defending champion Kettle Run, Fauquier and Liberty. Read more

High school football: Orange scores twice in fourth quarter to top Culpeper Jesse Lohr isn't known to crack a smile very often, but the businesslike Orange County head football coach couldn't help himself. Wearing a big grin from ear to ear, Lohr lauded the effort of his team after a hard-fought 20-7 nondistrict road victory over Culpeper County on Friday night that improved the Hornets' record to 2-0 on the young season. Read more

