Ruston, LA

Ruston sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 4 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Louisiana / latechsports.com

LA Tech Football Opens 2021 Season at Mississippi State Saturday

LA Tech Football Opens 2021 Season at Mississippi State Saturday

RUSTON, La. – The 2021 Louisiana Tech football season officially kicks off on Saturday as the LA Tech Bulldogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss., at 3 p.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-0) Louisiana Tech returns 53 letterwinners, including 18 starters, and added... Read more

Ruston / lincolnparishjournal.com

Primm Joins LA Tech Athletics

Primm Joins LA Tech Athletics

Louisiana Tech Vice President for Advancement Brooks Hull and VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced the addition of Colton Primm as the new Associate AD for Championship Resources. Primm replaces Paul Kabbes, who departed to take a Deputy Athletics Director position at Oral Roberts recently. Primm comes to... Read more

Louisiana / latechsports.com

Ruston / hannapub.com

Allen puts on legendary performance to will Neville to victory

Allen puts on legendary performance to will Neville to victory

After bringing the crowd at Bill Ruple Stadium to their feet on numerous intoxicating scores during a thrilling 27-24 victory, Neville senior running back A.J. Allen was asked one simple question in the aftermath. Allen, who went most of his high school career without fielding a Division I offer, was asked if he felt slept on a bit minutes after changing a rivalry game with his explosive plays. Read more

Ruston News Watch

Ruston News Watch

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

