Watertown, WI

Sports wrap: Watertown

Watertown Daily
 4 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) Watertown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Watertown sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Watertown / wdtimes.com

Watertown improved to 2-0 in conference with a 5-2 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. “This was a great high school tennis match all around,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We always look forward to playing Beaver Dam. It’s a fun and competitive rivalry, and it always seems like the matches are close. There was great support on both sides, and I’m really happy to come out with a team win.” Read more

Watertown / madison.com

Here are the top performers from a busy Friday of prep sports. Luna Larson, Baraboo: Larson ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns in Baraboo’s 34-14 win over Monona Grove. His scoring runs were 74, 70, 70 and 53 yards. Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie: The junior quarterback completed 10 of... Read more

Janesville / gazettextra.com

Janesville Craig kicked off the Badger Large Conference season in impressive fashion Friday night. Hunter Klietz threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and Jake Schaffner sparked a comeback with an interception return for a TD as Craig rallied past Watertown 34-28 at Monterey Stadium. Craig (1-2, 1-0) trailed 14-0... Read more

Watertown / wdtimes.com

JANESVILLE — Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath experienced the dream of coaching his son playing meaningful minutes at quarterback in a varsity football game, but it came under nightmarish conditions. Sophomore Reece Kamrath was thrust into the starting role when senior quarterback Caleb Huff was injured in the first quarter,... Read more

