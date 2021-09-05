Sports wrap: Watertown

(WATERTOWN, WI) Watertown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Watertown sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Goslings defeat Beaver Dam, move to 2-0 in conference Watertown improved to 2-0 in conference with a 5-2 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. “This was a great high school tennis match all around,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We always look forward to playing Beaver Dam. It’s a fun and competitive rivalry, and it always seems like the matches are close. There was great support on both sides, and I’m really happy to come out with a team win.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

High school sports highlights: Several area football players put up big rushing performances in Friday night's action Here are the top performers from a busy Friday of prep sports. Luna Larson, Baraboo: Larson ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns in Baraboo’s 34-14 win over Monona Grove. His scoring runs were 74, 70, 70 and 53 yards. Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie: The junior quarterback completed 10 of... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Craig wins Badger Large Conference-opener by rallying past Watertown Janesville Craig kicked off the Badger Large Conference season in impressive fashion Friday night. Hunter Klietz threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and Jake Schaffner sparked a comeback with an interception return for a TD as Craig rallied past Watertown 34-28 at Monterey Stadium. Craig (1-2, 1-0) trailed 14-0... Read more

LATEST NEWS