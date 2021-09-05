Our Dynamic Forests
Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Guest Leader: Dr. Tim Parshall, Professor and Chair of the Department of Environmental Science at Westfield State University. Join Dr. Parshall for an insightful perspective on the forests of Noble View as seen through the eyes of a forest ecologist. Understand how forests have changed over time by looking at clues in the forest landscape. Project what the future may hold by considering non-native threats and the effect climate change may have on the ecology of our northern forests. Expect well-worn trails but with some rocks and roots. Wear comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring water and a snack or enjoy your sack lunch after the hike at the picnic tables by Noble View's 50-mile view. Please contact the leader, Nancy Condon at nancy@paddleforwater.net or 413-297-0778 to register.activities.outdoors.org
