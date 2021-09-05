Trending lifestyle headlines in Beckley

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 4 days ago

(BECKLEY, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Beckley, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Beckley

Beckley ARH sees COVID-19 surge

Beckley ARH sees COVID-19 surge Read more

Raleigh County

Five Raleigh schools closed due to Covid

Five schools in Raleigh County will be closed until Wednesday, Sept. 8, because of Covid outbreaks and the number of students in quarantine, Raleigh School Superintendent David Price announced Thursday. In a recorded message sent to parents after 5 p.m., Price said that Liberty High School, Independence High School, Independence... Read more

Beckley

Beckley ARH Hospital restricts visitors due to COVID-19 surge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Hospital is no longer allowing visitors. The change is a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases both in the hospital and in the community. The Infection Control and Employee Nurse Practitioner at Beckley ARH Hospital, Holly Tonelli, said the restrictions will help limit exposure to COVID-19 in the community. Read more

Beckley

Hospitals in Beckley, Princeton, and Welch go on red alert

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) WVVA News has just been informed that hospitals in Beckley, Princeton, and Welch went on red alert around 11 a.m. on Friday. The update is coming from Raleigh County 911 Dir. and Emergency Coordinator John Zilinski. He said a red alert is the same as diversion, meaning the hospital is in use or lacking some type of life-saving equipment in the ER. Read more

The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota State

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

