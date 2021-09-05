Trending lifestyle headlines in Beckley
(BECKLEY, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Beckley, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Beckley ARH sees COVID-19 surge
Beckley ARH sees COVID-19 surge Read more
Five Raleigh schools closed due to Covid
Five schools in Raleigh County will be closed until Wednesday, Sept. 8, because of Covid outbreaks and the number of students in quarantine, Raleigh School Superintendent David Price announced Thursday. In a recorded message sent to parents after 5 p.m., Price said that Liberty High School, Independence High School, Independence... Read more
Beckley ARH Hospital restricts visitors due to COVID-19 surge
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Hospital is no longer allowing visitors. The change is a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases both in the hospital and in the community. The Infection Control and Employee Nurse Practitioner at Beckley ARH Hospital, Holly Tonelli, said the restrictions will help limit exposure to COVID-19 in the community. Read more
Hospitals in Beckley, Princeton, and Welch go on red alert
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) WVVA News has just been informed that hospitals in Beckley, Princeton, and Welch went on red alert around 11 a.m. on Friday. The update is coming from Raleigh County 911 Dir. and Emergency Coordinator John Zilinski. He said a red alert is the same as diversion, meaning the hospital is in use or lacking some type of life-saving equipment in the ER. Read more
Comments / 0