Your Marshalltown lifestyle news

Marshalltown doctor's viral video shares message of exhaustion from health care workers Dr. Lance VanGundy doesn't normally use Facebook, but when he posted a video talking about the pandemic this week, it was shared thousands of times. Read more

No Marshalltown schools require COVID vaccine Major public school systems throughout the U.S. are beginning to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with some planning to resist the mandate. Some Iowa businesses have required employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but so far none of Iowa’s public schools have done so. “We have not chosen... Read more

8 new COVID cases confirmed in school district The Marshalltown Community School District confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 among students and employees on Friday. Last week’s report included 23 new cases with 20 among students and three among staff. Since the pandemic began, the highest number of weekly cases reported by the district has been 34 as of last November. Read more

