Your Marshalltown lifestyle news

Marshalltown doctor's viral video shares message of exhaustion from health care workers
Dr. Lance VanGundy doesn't normally use Facebook, but when he posted a video talking about the pandemic this week, it was shared thousands of times. Read more
No Marshalltown schools require COVID vaccine
Major public school systems throughout the U.S. are beginning to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with some planning to resist the mandate. Some Iowa businesses have required employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but so far none of Iowa’s public schools have done so. “We have not chosen... Read more
I think this is not a smart move kids cant get vaccinated and can still catch it teachers that are vaccinated can still spread it to the kids they should be wearing masks junior high and high school there gunna make there own choices but the younger kids shouldn't be at risk they need to mask up were supoose to show these kids to do right and be role models to them they don't deserve to be put at risk make masks MANDATORY AT SCHOOLS thank you
8 new COVID cases confirmed in school district
The Marshalltown Community School District confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 among students and employees on Friday. Last week’s report included 23 new cases with 20 among students and three among staff. Since the pandemic began, the highest number of weekly cases reported by the district has been 34 as of last November. Read more
COVID-19 spread continues to increase
The spread of COVID-19 is again increasing across Iowa, including in Marshall County. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is up to 5.5 percent, which is about a 0.5 percent higher than it was a week ago. There have been 102 positive tests recorded in the county in the last week. At-home testing is not reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health so the true number of positives could be higher. Read more