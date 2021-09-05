Trending local sports in Bemidji

(BEMIDJI, MN) Bemidji sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

HOCKEY: Bemidji State season tickets on sale through Sept. 12 BEMIDJI -- After a year with limited fans in attendance, the Sanford Center is planning to fully open its doors in 2021-22 for the Bemidji State hockey season. Season tickets are on sale now, with packages starting at $275, and include a reserved seat to all 17 of the men’s team’s regular season home games. Season tickets also “include the potential of up to three CCHA home playoff matchups,” according to a release. Read more

Detroit Lakes High vs. Bemidji High School Varsity Womens' Volleyball Read more

FOOTBALL: Beavers burn Sioux Falls 24-16 in long-awaited return SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- One team was receiving national buzz, and the other team played worthy of it. The Bemidji State football team walked into enemy territory as underdogs at Sioux Falls on Thursday. But the Beavers marched out as 24-16 winners, thoroughly dominating the Cougars for much of the wet and windy night -- and making their 93-week return to action well worth the wait. Read more

