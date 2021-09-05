Trending local sports in Bemidji

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 4 days ago

Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- After a year with limited fans in attendance, the Sanford Center is planning to fully open its doors in 2021-22 for the Bemidji State hockey season. Season tickets are on sale now, with packages starting at $275, and include a reserved seat to all 17 of the men's team's regular season home games. Season tickets also "include the potential of up to three CCHA home playoff matchups," according to a release.

Detroit Lakes / youtube.com

Sioux Falls / bemidjipioneer.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- One team was receiving national buzz, and the other team played worthy of it. The Bemidji State football team walked into enemy territory as underdogs at Sioux Falls on Thursday. But the Beavers marched out as 24-16 winners, thoroughly dominating the Cougars for much of the wet and windy night -- and making their 93-week return to action well worth the wait.

Bemidji / bsubeavers.com

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Colton Razo has joined Bemidji State University Strength and Conditioning staff as an assistant coach. Razo comes to Bemidji State after spending the last three years in high level collegiate athletics programs. He officially began his duties at BSU Sept. 1. Razo joins first-year Head Coach John...

Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
