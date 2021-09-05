CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Primoz Roglic wins Spanish Vuelta for 3rd straight year

dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain — Primoz Roglic was barely off his bike before someone shoved a beer in his hand, a welcome way to savor his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title. The Slovenian and his Jumbo-Visma teammates then donned shirts to mark the moment. “Trilogic,” it read, for the trilogy...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enric Mas
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Alberto Contador
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Race#Spanish#Slovenian#Grand Tour#Tour De France#Norwegian#Giro D Italia#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cyclingdefector.com

Primoz Roglic Refuses To Ride Scared

The two riders’ postures told the story. With four kilometers remaining in Wednesday’s pivotal Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España, Egan Bernal poked his head up from the weary coiled position he’d contorted himself into, looked across the valley over to the next switchback, saw an upright Primoz Roglic powering on ahead, and hung his head even lower over his front bars. Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion, and Roglic, the two-time defending Vuelta champion, had escaped together on the day’s penultimate climb, but once the race hit the slopes of the Lagos de Covadonga climb, Bernal melted away in the rain while Roglic sealed an authoritative winning margin of 1:35. The usually inexpressive Slovenian’s rhythmic cadence didn’t break until he let out a shriek as he cemented the foundation of what could be a third straight Vuelta win.
CyclingThe Guardian

Magnus Cort reigns supreme in Vuelta sprint after Primoz Roglic crashes again

Magnus Cort earned another sprint victory at the Vuelta a España on Thursday to win a hot and hilly 12th stage, while Odd Christian Eiking kept the race lead. Cort Nielsen was launched by an EF Education teammate down the final stretch of the 175km (109-mile) route and stayed ahead of Andrea Bagioli to beat the Italian by almost a wheel length.
CyclingSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cort Nielsen takes 3rd win at Vuelta, Roglic keeps lead

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain (AP) — Magnus Cort Nielsen secured his third stage victory at the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, while Primoz Roglic’s comfortable race lead remained intact with two days remaining. Cort Nielsen, a Danish rider for EF Education, won a bunch sprint to claim the 19th stage in...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Emphatic Roglic storms into red with Vuelta victory at Covadonga

CANGAS DE ONIS, Spain, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Reigning Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took the leader's red jersey on this year's race with an emphatic solo win on stage 17 on Wednesday. Roglic, who broke away from the pack alongside Egan Bernal (Ineos) with 60 kilometres remaining,...
CyclingTraverse City Record-Eagle

Roglic keeps Vuelta lead on last mountain test, López wins

ALTU D’EL GAMONITEIRU, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic moved closer to clinching his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after increasing his lead on the final test in the high mountains on Thursday, while Miguel Ángel López won the demanding 18th stage. López held off a late attack by Roglic to...
Cyclingwearebreakingnews.com

Storer Wins 7th Stage Of The Vuelta; Roglic Is Still In Front

BALCÓN DE ALICANTE, Spain (AP) – Michael Storer won a demanding seventh stage of the Vuelta de España on Friday and Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead after the toughest test in the race so far in mountainous areas. Storer, an Australian rider for the DSM team, scored the biggest...
CyclingPosted by
newschain

Wout van Aert claims second victory at Tour of Britain

Wout Van Aert secured his second victory of the Tour of Britain as he battled to an uphill sprint finish on the line in Llandudno to reclaim the overall race lead after stage four. The 210-kilometre course started in Aberaeron and ran parallel to the Welsh coastline, venturing into Snowdonia...
Cyclingkelo.com

Cycling-Roglic in command as Cort Nielsen wins Vuelta’s 19th stage

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain (Reuters) – Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen won a hilly stage 19 of the Vuelta de Espana on Friday with Primoz Roglic rock solid in the overall leader’s red jersey with the two days remaining. The EF Education-Nippo rider was part of a seven-man group that worked...
Cyclingflobikes.com

Roglic On Verge Of Vuelta Triumph As Champoussin Wins Stage 20

AG2R-Citroën rider Clement Champoussin ambushed the favorites and surged to victory on the penultimate. stage of the Vuelta a España on Saturday as Primoz Roglič extended his lead in. the overall standings. Slovenian double defending champion Roglič of Jumbo-Visma leads the Vuelta. by 2min 38sec from Movistar rider Enric Mas,...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Roglic denies that he is already Vuelta a España champion

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) may have collected his 50th Grand Tour leader’s jersey on Friday in the Vuelta a España, but the Slovenian insists that he is still far from certain that total will reach 52 late on Sunday evening. After a fast, fraught, but incident-free stage 19, Roglič has a...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour of Britain: Ineos Grenadiers win team time trial

Ineos Grenadiers claimed a home victory in the stage 3 team time trial at the Tour of Britain, moving Ethan Hayter into the overall lead. The British team clocked 20:22 on the rolling and technical 18.1-kilometre course in South Wales, beating Julian Alaphilippe’s Deceuninck-QuickStep by some 17 seconds, having been tied for time at the half-way mark.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

'I tried to convince him to continue': Miguel Ángel López's team-mate speaks out after his leader abandoned the Vuelta

Miguel Ángel López's team-mate has spoken out about how he tried to make his Colombian leader continue before he abandoned on stage 20 of the Vuelta a España 2021. Imanol Erviti, one of Movistar's most trusted domestiques, was the man who stuck by López before he eventually abandoned after missing a decisive split in the peloton, that would have seen him plummet out of the top-10 in the general classification.
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Lutsenko extends with Astana through 2024

The Astana team announced they have renewed with Critérium du Dauphiné runner-up Alexey Lutsenko through the 2024 season. The 29-year-old came through the organisation's development squad and signed his first professional contract with the team in 2013. Astana lost co-title sponsor Premier Tech after a conflict over the removal of...
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tolhoek joins Trek-Segafredo from Jumbo-Visma

Antwan Tolhoek will leave Jumbo-Visma to join Trek-Segafredo in 2022, signing a two-year contract with the team. The Dutch climber has spent the past five years at Jumbo-Visma but was not selected for any Grand Tours this year and will move to Trek-Segafredo with the chief ambition of winning a stage in a three-week race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy