CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, TX

Trending sports headlines in Livingston

Posted by 
Livingston Updates
Livingston Updates
 4 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Livingston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lufkin / kicks105.com

Hudson, Rusk & Livingston Get Shout Outs in this Week’s Frenzy

Hudson, Rusk & Livingston Get Shout Outs in this Week’s Frenzy

Every Friday night during high school football season, KICKS 105 presents the Friday Night Football Frenzy with J.P. Heath and Kent Havard presented by RNR Tire Express in Lufkin. Join us from 9 pm - 11 pm for the latest scores powered by Truss & Son Plumbing, Hotline scores through... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Livingston / kltv.com

WATCH: Chapel Hill’s Samari Willis blasts through Livingston defense to score

WATCH: Chapel Hill’s Samari Willis blasts through Livingston defense to score

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill and Livingston faced off Friday at Stephen F. Austin State University. During the game, Chapel Hill’s Samari Willis finds an opening in the Livingston defense and blasts through to the end zone for a touchdown. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lufkin / kicks105.com

Hudson, Rusk & Livingston Get Shout Outs in this Week’s Frenzy

Hudson, Rusk & Livingston Get Shout Outs in this Week’s Frenzy

Every Friday night during high school football season, KICKS 105 presents the Friday Night Football Frenzy with J.P. Heath and Kent Havard presented by RNR Tire Express in Lufkin. Join us from 9 pm - 11 pm for the latest scores powered by Truss & Son Plumbing, Hotline scores through... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Livingston / kltv.com

WATCH: Chapel Hill’s Samari Willis blasts through Livingston defense to score

WATCH: Chapel Hill’s Samari Willis blasts through Livingston defense to score

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill and Livingston faced off Friday at Stephen F. Austin State University. During the game, Chapel Hill’s Samari Willis finds an opening in the Livingston defense and blasts through to the end zone for a touchdown. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Livingston Updates

Livingston Updates

Livingston, TX
91
Followers
217
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Livingston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy