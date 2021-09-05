CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Sports wrap: Ponca City

Posted by 
Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 4 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Ponca City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ponca City / poncacitynow.com

Area High School Football Scores

Area High School Football Scores

————————————————————- After a series of lightning delays, it was announced that the Wildcat football game originally scheduled... We have a live stream up at poncacitynow.com/tv. The game is currently in a lightning delay... The Ponca City football game at Enid is experiencing a lightning delay. The kickoff time has... Read more

Comments
avatar

the tribute the Newkirk team did for the 13 fallen military service men and women was a total win.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ponca City / poncacitynow.com

Ponca City vs. Enid football game in lightning delay

Ponca City vs. Enid football game in lightning delay

The Ponca City football game at Enid is experiencing a lightning delay. The kickoff time has been pushed back by half an hour. Pregame coverage on 100.7FM KPNC and on poncacitynow.com/tv is expected to begin at 7:00pm. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Enid / enidnews.com

Plainsmen game pushed back after lightning delay

Plainsmen game pushed back after lightning delay

After being delayed over 30 minutes past the scheduled kickoff, Enid’s game against Ponca City on Friday was rescheduled for the following day at 11 a.m. due to lightning. Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said the game was originally delayed due to a lightning strike that happened within 10 miles of the stadium. It rained off and on while fans were stuck waiting outside the stadium or in their cars until the lightning passed. With the storm forecasted to continue for some time, coaches and school officials came to the decision to keep the game from being pushed back into the late hours of the night. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ponca City / poncacitynow.com

Ponca City vs. Enid football game in lightning delay

Ponca City vs. Enid football game in lightning delay

The Ponca City football game at Enid is experiencing a lightning delay. The kickoff time has been pushed back by half an hour. Pregame coverage on 100.7FM KPNC and on poncacitynow.com/tv is expected to begin at 7:00pm. Read more

Comments / 0

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
100
Followers
207
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Ponca City, OK
Sports
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy