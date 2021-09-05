CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Ridgecrest

Posted by 
Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 4 days ago

(RIDGECREST, CA) Life in Ridgecrest has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Ridgecrest area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

Kern County / benitolink.com

Radio-collared gray wolf spotted in Kern County

Photo of gray wolf OR-93 taken in Oregon after waking up from sedation. Photo courtesy of Austin Smith, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. On Aug. 28, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife released a statement saying it received trail camera video earlier that week from May 15 showing a collared gray wolf in southwest Kern County. Read more

Kern County / bakersfield.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed peak of first wave; officials expect cases to rise

The third wave of coronavirus infections reached a grim milestone in Kern County on Friday: For the first time, the number of people hospitalized in the county was greater than at any point during the first COVID-19 surge last summer. Although local hospitalizations have not yet returned to their highest... Read more

Comments
avatar

why are hospitals laying off nurses if they're so busy? please for once tell the truth

2 likes 1 reply

Bakersfield / bakersfieldobserved.com

Dr. Brij Bhambi's stern warning on the pandemic: antivaxers are perpetuating the pandemic by playing Russian roulette with a killer virus, creating an "arsonist inferno" as the truly sick are crowded out of hospitals now full with the unvaccinated

Bakersfield Observed is proud to present another opinion essay from Dr. Brij Bhambi, local cardiologist, head of Centric Health and one of the physician-owners of Bakersfield Heart Hospital. "In humanity’s battle against Covid-19, the development of highly effective and safe vaccines, in a record time, has rightly been hailed as... Read more

Comments
avatar

It would of been OK if they had .made a real vaccine that worked, was safe and didn't cause some people to die for taking it.

5 likes

avatar

Is fearmongoring It's all the left does. No solutions to problems in fact they cause more problems. Worst administration ever in the history of the United States

1 like

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest, CA
59
Followers
213
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

