What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Key West

🔴 Key West LIVE -Mallory Square Sunset Celebration Walk -1080p60fps 🌅🏝 #keywest #mallorysquare #sunsetcelebration #oldtown #stroll #islandlife #conchrepublic #livestream #liveusolo Join us as we check out Old Town Key West and the famous Mallory Square Sunset Celebration.

THIS WEEKEND: KEY WEST BREWFEST IS BACK! The Key West Sunrise Rotary Club is making its third attempt to hold its 10th annual Key West Brewfest. The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event, and the threat of Hurricane Dorian put the kibosh on the 2019 event. But as of Wednesday afternoon, this year’s 10th annual... Read more

Key West’s Fantasy Fest Parade Canceled; Some Events Set to Continue, Oct. 22-31 Key West’s iconic Fantasy Fest parade and street fair on Duval Street will not take place this year, organizers of the 10-day masking and costuming festival announced Monday night, to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19 and its variants. They stressed the overall Oct. 22-31 festival and many of... Read more

