Butte, MT

Trending lifestyle headlines in Butte

Posted by 
Butte Times
Butte Times
 4 days ago

(BUTTE, MT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Butte area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Montana / nbcmontana.com

BUTTE, Mont. — Hospitals around the state are urging the governor to call a state of emergency for essential workers. We reached out to Butte's St James Healthcare for comment. In a statement, a spokesman wrote that 12 patients are currently being hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. While they do... Read more

Comments
avatar

It's a college town and tourist season is huge for us and flu is about. Don't California our Montana. Be cautious. Take precautions if need be but I will not wear a mask.

10 likes 1 dislike

avatar

isn't everybody an essential worker. sick of these liberal thinking they're more important than everyone else

9 likes 1 dislike

Montana / onlyinyourstate.com

Butte is less than two hours from Missoula, an hour from Helena, and about 90 minutes from Bozeman. And while most locals might not consider this old mining town the top day trip destination, it’s actually a fantastic place to spend an afternoon. After all, Butte was once known as the “Richest Hill on Earth.” And while it’s copper and gold mining days are largely behind it, evidence of its history remains… and it’s everywhere. Read more

Butte / fox28spokane.com

BUTTE, Mont. – Silverbow County Sheriff, Ed Lester says a caller reported a mountain lion sighting on Continental Dr. near Hillcrest School Wednesday night. Butte police responded to the area but did not locate the animal. According to Sheriff Lester, school officials, Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife... Read more

Butte / montanarightnow.com

BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is holding a memorial service for the 90 county residents who have died due to complications from COVID-19. The ceremony will take place Thursday, September 9 at 9:00 a.m., on the lawn south of the health department at 25 W. Front Street. Read more

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Butte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

