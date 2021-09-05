Trending lifestyle headlines in Butte

(BUTTE, MT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Montana hospitals urge state of emergency declaration BUTTE, Mont. — Hospitals around the state are urging the governor to call a state of emergency for essential workers. We reached out to Butte's St James Healthcare for comment. In a statement, a spokesman wrote that 12 patients are currently being hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. While they do... Read more

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Butte Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Montana Butte is less than two hours from Missoula, an hour from Helena, and about 90 minutes from Bozeman. And while most locals might not consider this old mining town the top day trip destination, it’s actually a fantastic place to spend an afternoon. After all, Butte was once known as the “Richest Hill on Earth.” And while it’s copper and gold mining days are largely behind it, evidence of its history remains… and it’s everywhere. Read more

Butte police find no signs of a mountain lion after reported sighting BUTTE, Mont. – Silverbow County Sheriff, Ed Lester says a caller reported a mountain lion sighting on Continental Dr. near Hillcrest School Wednesday night. Butte police responded to the area but did not locate the animal. According to Sheriff Lester, school officials, Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife... Read more

