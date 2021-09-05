CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIKE STONEMAN MOUNTAIN ON THE IRON MOUNTAIN TRAIL, EAST CANAAN, (Vigorous-Strenuous)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation is in Meetup. Iron Mountain Trail, East Canaan, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. This is an 11-mile out and back that will go through the rolling terrain of East Canaan Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with views on Stone Man Mountain. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.

Lifestyle

Hiking Owl's Head Mountain

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an 18-mile scenic out-and-back hike up Owl's Head Mountain (3,000' elevation gain). Owl's Head is one of the NH 48 4,000 footers. Weather permitting, we will enjoy a hike through the Pemigewasset Wilderness with some views of Little Haystack, Lincoln, and Lafayette along the way. We will be hiking via the Lincoln Woods Trail, Lincoln Brook Trail and Owl's Head Path. While the trail runs along old railroad beds for a good portion of the hike, the Owl's Head Path is a steep accent making this hike strenuous. In addition to sturdy hiking footwear and layers of appropriate hiking clothing (no cotton), you should be prepared for sudden weather changes. The following is a list of required and/or recommended gear: water - at least 2 liters, lunch and trail snacks (pack extra, just in case), rain jacket and pants trekking poles, water shoes, personal first aid kit and medications, toilet paper and plastic bag --carry in, carry out, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat or visor, insect repellent, extra layers and extra wool socks, gloves (note: rubber garden gloves are ideal for wet days), headlamp or flashlight. This is a registered hike, requiring online registration and waiver signing. Each participant must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you complete the online registration, one of the leaders, either Bill or George, will contact you. Upon registration confirmation, you will be informed of the hike details-- trailhead parking and meeting time approximately one week before the hike. If adverse weather conditions are predicted, the hiking route may be modified, will be postponed to August 28th, or it will be cancelled altogether. All hikers will be contacted as early as possible. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Note: Because of the early start, some hikers may choose to make overnight arrangements at nearby Hancock or Big Rock Campgrounds.
Connecticut State

Schaghticoke Mountain Phase 4 - The Final Frontier

Meet 9am at the dirt parking area just south of the Mobil station at the junction of RT 7 and 341.,. Registration is required for this activity. All hands are needed to complete the long anticipated relocation of the AT route over Schaghticoke Mountain. Please join our fun-loving trail crew volunteers and help us complete what remains from the previous three work parties on this AT relocation at Schaghticoke Mountain near the NY state line and the Schaghticoke Reservation. A great project for hikers and trail lovers to learn what goes into making a safe and sustainable trail. There is work for all levels of experience and interest, including those who have never assisted in a trail construction project. We need help from the hiker community to make this relocation of the Appalachian Trail a success. If we have enough volunteers, we should be in a position to officially open this section at the end of the day. Be a part of this moment in the history of the AT! Please bring plenty of water, snack/lunch, a mask, and work gloves. Trail tools will be provided. Note: after meeting at the dirt parking area south of the intersection of Rte. 7 & 341 in Kent CT, we will car pool to a starting point that is much closer to our actual work site. PLEASE NOTE ACTION REQUIRED: Federal agency land management partners enable volunteer service on the A.T. and extend certain protections to volunteers under National Parks Service "Volunteers in Parks" program. If you haven't already signed the required form, you MUST do so prior to participation in this activity. That form may be found at this link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4840969.
Cromwell, CT

CANCELLED/RE-SCHEDULED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Phil has CANCELLED the following hike due to rain predicted to continue into the afternoon. The hike has been re-scheduled for 10:00 on Friday, 9/10. Same time, same place, different day. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 13 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
Addison, VT

Hidden Snake Mountain

Snake Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Addison, VT,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join AMC hike leader of 25+years Deborah Lewis on Tuesday, September 7 at 9:00 a.m, at the Snake Mountain Wildlife Management parking lot with the falling down sign on Mountain Road Extension in Addison. Vermont. (This is not the busy main parking lot on Mountain Road near Wilmarth Road). We will hike hidden Snake Mountain far from the madding crowd. We should be done by 1 pm. The southern part of Snake Mountain is lovely and seldom traveled. Distance: 5-6 miles. Elevation gain/loss: approximately 700 feet. Moderate pace (approximately 2 mph) and moderate but initially uphill terrain. This is an intermediate hike: not for beginners. Well behaved dogs on leash welcome. There is a short stretch of dirt road walk at the beginning of this loop hike. The hike will take place rain or shine: by hard rain the hike will be shortened. Please bring hiking shoes or boots, drinking water, rain gear and snacks or lunch. Mandatory advanced registration required, and the hike will be limited to 10 participants, including the leader. Please bring a mask: depending on the participants, we may mask for the introduction and then have the mask handy during the walk for when we can't socially distance Please contact the leader to pre-register.
Kingsport, TN

Trail Team 11: New trail & improvements coming to Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain is one of the most well-known outdoor activity spots in our region. From mountain biking to hiking, to visiting the museum and the animals, there is something for everyone. To help make sure everyone can see some of the best views in the region,...
Louisiana State
Only In Louisiana

This 1-Mile Trail In Louisiana Leads To An Incredible Mountain Top View

Louisiana isn’t short of beautiful hiking trails that will show you some truly stunning scenery. From bayou boardwalks to treetop vista overlooks, we’ve got some of the most incredible hiking trails that are just waiting to be explored, including this one. Tucked away in central Louisiana lies one of the most unique hiking trails in Louisiana, and it should go on everyone’s bucket list. Let’s check it out:
Lifestyle

Historical Hike Along the Metacomet Trail, Plainville/Farmington, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About 5+ miles along the scenic Metacomet Trail heading North from its junction with Rte. 372 in Plainville towards Rattlesnake Mt. in Farmington. This hike qualifies as part of the CFPA's NET Hike 50 Challenge Program. A fairly short, but steep, climb from Rte. 372 to the ridgeline. After that initial climb, the trail has the typical undulating terrain following along the trap rock ridgeline. Pole(s) may be useful for trap rock scree along the trail. This will be pretty much an in-and-out hike with numerous views to the North and West potentially using a few parallel side trails, or forest roads, along the way. We will pass thru the remnants of a Cold War Nike Missile Control Base, one of several such sites in the Hartford area, followed by a snack break on Pinnacle Mountain. We will then visit the hallowed ground of Hospital Rock, a late 1700's Smallpox quarantine site. The rock was used as a messaging place for child patients and their parents during the child's confinement and includes graffiti carved into the rock. Meet at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start at the Occupation Health Network parking lot, 440 New Britain Ave. (Rte. 372), across from the Trailhead junction. Park at the West end of the lot. Potential post hike trip to J. Timothy's, a 225 year old Tavern, in Plainville (recently selected again as one of the top 10 Wings locations in the nation). Co-leaders are welcome. Steady Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-84 West (from Hartford/New Britain), take Exit 33 (Rte. 72 West) to Exit 2 (Rte. 372). At the end of the exit ramp, turn right on Rte. 372 East, go past the shopping malls and past Crooked St. After passing Crooked St. on the right, go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. From I-84 East (Southington), take Exit 34 (Crooked St) toward Rte. 372. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left on Crooked St. then turn right on Rte. 372 East. Go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. For other directions, use google/ map quest/GPS and enter this address: 440 New Britain Ave, Plainville.
Florida State
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Soldiers Creek Park in Seminole County has mountain bike trails, short hike

At first glance, Soldiers Creek Park seems geared toward softball and baseball with six fields, batting cages and room for plenty of fans. With sponsorship from sports gear company Boombah, the 25-acre space in Seminole County is geared toward hosting tournaments and multiple games simultaneously. The park also invites players to practice and test their skills. Just in the shadow of the sports ...
Lifestyle

Quinebaug River Trail, Danielson, (C3D, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Accessible for most of hike. Easy out and back on mostly paved trail along the river at the start, then venture into wooded area with dirt path. We'll go approx. 5 miles on flat terrain, but you may turn back at any point. Meet at 9:45 for 10:00 start at Canoe Launch behind ball fields. From the west, take Rte. 6 east through Brooklyn to Danielson line at river. Continue to third traffic light and take right onto Rte. 12 south. Quickly take a right at the Canoe Launch sign, then follow to end, past construction & water treatment plant. Park on right near ballfields. Coming on I-395, take Exit 37 -old Exit 91- then go left at light onto Rte. 12 south. GPS may use Friendly Spirits, 40 Wauregan Rd, Danielson, which is across street from road in. Maybe NY Pizza to eat after hike?
Lifestyle

River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
Bolton, CT

Hike Freja Park, Hop River/Edith Toomey Clark/Rose Trails in Bolton, CT B2C

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. An 8-miler over flat-hilly terrain. Most of the hike is flat but the Clark Trail quickly loses 200' of elevation and the Rose Trail gradually gains 100' on the way up to the farm. Expect a pace on the high side of 2 - 2 ½ MPH. Short breaks. Seasonal hiking attire. Pack a water-resistant top layer, and extra H2O. We'll snack or have lunch at Heritage Farm. Steady rain or T-Storms in the forecast during hike time will likely cancel the event. This course is suitable for active participants with full mobility and who exercise regularly, including a hill routine. Please assess your ability to keep pace with seasoned hikers over the entire course.
Colorado State

Two brothers get lost during hike between Colorado mountain towns

Concern was raised when two hikers were late to arrive at their designated pick-up spot following a lengthy hike from Aspen to Crested Butte in Colorado. The two hikers – brothers – were first reported missing by their parents, who had dropped them off at Maroon Lake Trailhead in Aspen at around 6:15 AM on Wednesday before traveling to meet them at the end of their trail in Crested Butte. Their scheduled arrival time was between 12 and 1 on the same day.
Lifestyle

Late Summer Adventure to AMC Maine Lodges

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring Maine's Spectacular 100-mile wilderness. Hike, paddle, fish or just kick back and relax in the tranquility and beauty of one of America's remaining pristine areas. Leader lead intermediate level hikes offered each day. Spend 3 nights at Gorman Chairback and 2 nights at Medawisla Lodges. Bunkhouse or Waterfront Cabins w/ shared bathhouse pricing Limited to 10 people. AMC COVID guidelines applies. Limited transportation maybe arranged.
Lifestyle

4 Trails to the Top of Acadia’s Cadillac Mountain

The trail that most starkly illustrates Cadillac’s capacity for quietude is the Gorge Path, as its route more or less parallels the uber-popular North Ridge Trail. Unlike the high and dry North Ridge, the narrow chasm between Cadillac and Dorr is damp, dark, and cool — the echoey nave of a medieval cathedral, with trees for columns and cliffs for walls. The trail eventually emerges at the saddle between Cadillac and Dorr, and turning right leads up steep, exposed ledges — which are daunting enough to inspire a return loop back along the North Ridge and Kebo Brook trails. 1.9 miles one way from a pullout on the Park Loop Rd., a mile east of the intersection with Paradise Hill Rd. 4.8-mile loop if descending via the North Ridge Trail.
Denton, TX
VoiceOfDenton

The Mountain Bike Trail Cruises Along

Our volunteers are still hard at building a new mountain bike trail system. This will be the very first mountain bike trail in Denton, and they are literally digging it from empty fields, busting roots, and removing tree stumps. The trail is at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, to the...
Concord, NC

Brown Mill Mountain bike trail ribbon cutting ceremony in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord, in partnership with Tarheel Trailblazers, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trail – Concord’s first mountain bike trail. The 36 acre property has been hand cut into an approximately four mile mountain bike trail, and is located just minutes from Downtown Concord.

