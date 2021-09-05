CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Labor Day Ride through the Metrowest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. A 25-mile morning ride starting from Marlborough with a ramble through Boylston and Norghborough. We will stop at Davidian Farm for a snack break. This will be a moderate paced ride averaging 10-12 mph with an elevation gain of 1,700 feet. As always, remember to bring your helmet, plenty of water, hand sanitizer and a flat tire repair kit.

Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Martha's Vineyard from Woods Hole

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Cross Vineyard Sound from Woods Hole to Martha's Vineyard. We'll ride a favorable tide from Woods Hole to vicinity of West Chop lighthouse, then spend some time in the nearby Middle Ground tiderace, before hopefully surfing downwind back towards Nobska point and Woods Hole. Paddlers should be comfortable in 3+ knot currents, 3' waves and with at least rudiments of tiderace and downwind surfing. Total distance is ~15 miles, but it will likely be a strenuous day.
Hopkinton, NHConcord Monitor

Hopkinton State Fair returns for a five-day run through Labor Day

The Hopkinton Fair has returned this week with an added day to its 2021 schedule after canceling last year like so many other events. Even this spring, there was questions as to whether the fall fair would return. The fair opened Thursday evening with “Townie Night,” where residents of Hopkinton...
Princeton, MAoutdoors.org

Friday Mt Wachusett Hike from Wachusett Meadow

Registration is required for this activity. This is a moderate 7-mile round-trip hike (with ~1300' of gain) which will start from Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary, 113 Goodnow Road, Princeton MA. We'll meet at 9:15 and be ready to hike at 9:30 am. We'll take the Mid-State Trail to the summit of Mt. Wachusett and will return using the same trail back to Wachusett Meadow. The pace will be ~1.5-2 mph and will take 4-5 hours total. We'll spend about 30 minutes at the top of Mt. Wachusett - so bring lunch / snacks. Bring at least 1 liter of water. Heavy rain and/or t-storms will cancel.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Historical Hike Along the Metacomet Trail, Plainville/Farmington, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About 5+ miles along the scenic Metacomet Trail heading North from its junction with Rte. 372 in Plainville towards Rattlesnake Mt. in Farmington. This hike qualifies as part of the CFPA's NET Hike 50 Challenge Program. A fairly short, but steep, climb from Rte. 372 to the ridgeline. After that initial climb, the trail has the typical undulating terrain following along the trap rock ridgeline. Pole(s) may be useful for trap rock scree along the trail. This will be pretty much an in-and-out hike with numerous views to the North and West potentially using a few parallel side trails, or forest roads, along the way. We will pass thru the remnants of a Cold War Nike Missile Control Base, one of several such sites in the Hartford area, followed by a snack break on Pinnacle Mountain. We will then visit the hallowed ground of Hospital Rock, a late 1700's Smallpox quarantine site. The rock was used as a messaging place for child patients and their parents during the child's confinement and includes graffiti carved into the rock. Meet at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start at the Occupation Health Network parking lot, 440 New Britain Ave. (Rte. 372), across from the Trailhead junction. Park at the West end of the lot. Potential post hike trip to J. Timothy's, a 225 year old Tavern, in Plainville (recently selected again as one of the top 10 Wings locations in the nation). Co-leaders are welcome. Steady Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-84 West (from Hartford/New Britain), take Exit 33 (Rte. 72 West) to Exit 2 (Rte. 372). At the end of the exit ramp, turn right on Rte. 372 East, go past the shopping malls and past Crooked St. After passing Crooked St. on the right, go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. From I-84 East (Southington), take Exit 34 (Crooked St) toward Rte. 372. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left on Crooked St. then turn right on Rte. 372 East. Go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. For other directions, use google/ map quest/GPS and enter this address: 440 New Britain Ave, Plainville.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike in Cotuit, MA

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is required for this hike if you need assistance contact leader. This 4+ mile hike takes you on diverse terrain including road walking, relatively flat terrain with many interesting sites along the way. Sturdy footwear, fluid for hydration required, be prepared to encounter poison ivy, mosquitos and ticks.

