CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Spring, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Big Spring

Posted by 
Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 4 days ago

(BIG SPRING, TX) Life in Big Spring has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Big Spring / newswest9.com

Feral hogs spotted in residential areas, City of Big Spring says

Feral hogs spotted in residential areas, City of Big Spring says

The city says these hogs have been spotted in residential areas on the east side of town. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Texas / abc13.com

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more

Comments
avatar

only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.

39 likes 7 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.

38 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Texas / abc13.com

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students

Caseloads have left districts scrambling when many have said they have fewer tools at their disposal to combat the spread of the virus. Read more

Comments
avatar

I have researched and cannot find anything (bipartisan) that's proves this testing process test "true" covid - I don't trust the testing at this point. -

60 likes 14 dislikes 53 replies

avatar

my children stopped going to school instead I will teach them my skills...how to hunt and fish and how to make TPS and bow & arrows and tomahawks...living off the land will come in handy when the revolution comes a knocking....

93 likes 5 dislikes 20 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Texas / newswest9.com

Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott, other lawmakers to end ban on mask and vaccine mandates

Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott, other lawmakers to end ban on mask and vaccine mandates

"How has a deadly pandemic that is caused by a novel virus, become a political issue?" Read more

Comments
avatar

where is the proof the "vaccine" works? what are the numbers? where are the percentages of the vaccine increasing or improving your odds of recovery after contracting the virus? WHERE ARE THEY? OH THATS RIGHT.....THEY DONT EXIST! WE HAVE NO IDEA IF THIS VACCINE IS MAKING ANY DIFFERENCE!!!!

37 likes 3 dislikes 18 replies

avatar

The good governor has not banned masks! He has banned people from forcing their will on others.

25 likes 2 dislikes 12 replies

Comments / 0

Big Spring Today

Big Spring Today

Big Spring, TX
72
Followers
198
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Big Spring, TX
City
Spring, TX
Big Spring, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy