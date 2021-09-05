Sports wrap: Paris

(PARIS, TX) Paris-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Flip the switch: Celina shakes off slow start, grinds down Paris Consider the Celina football team believers in playing the long game. For any struggles the Bobcats endured during some rough opening moments in Friday’s state-ranked showdown with Paris, it didn’t take long for Celina to put those hardships to rest. Despite an early 10-0 hole, the Bobcats scored the next... Read more

Bulls joins CitySquare Paris team After careers at both Paris Regional Medical Center and Paris Junior College, Derald Bulls has accepted a part-time position with CitySquare Paris as executive director in charge of fundraising and overall operations. Bulls joins Laura Woodroof, former executive director, now program director, and two part-time staff members, Gary Savage and... Read more

