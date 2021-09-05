CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports wrap: Paris

Paris Today
 4 days ago

(PARIS, TX) Paris-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Paris sports. For more stories from the Paris area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Celina / starlocalmedia.com

Flip the switch: Celina shakes off slow start, grinds down Paris

Flip the switch: Celina shakes off slow start, grinds down Paris

Consider the Celina football team believers in playing the long game. For any struggles the Bobcats endured during some rough opening moments in Friday’s state-ranked showdown with Paris, it didn’t take long for Celina to put those hardships to rest. Despite an early 10-0 hole, the Bobcats scored the next... Read more

Celina / starlocalmedia.com

Paris / theparisnews.com

Bulls joins CitySquare Paris team

Bulls joins CitySquare Paris team

After careers at both Paris Regional Medical Center and Paris Junior College, Derald Bulls has accepted a part-time position with CitySquare Paris as executive director in charge of fundraising and overall operations. Bulls joins Laura Woodroof, former executive director, now program director, and two part-time staff members, Gary Savage and... Read more

Paris / theparisnews.com

EDITORIAL: Thumbs up, thumbs down

EDITORIAL: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Our local health care workers are working tirelessly once again as the delta strain of Covid-19 fuels yet another surge in cases. Paris Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Hyde tells us his nursing staff is picking up extra shifts and working overtime to ensure this community and all the communities served by the regional hospital are receiving care for their medical needs, emergency and not, Covid and not. Not only are our nurses and doctors working extra long hours, they’re doing it while seeing some of the sickest patients in the hospital’s history. The majority of them are unvaccinated, Hyde said. Read more

TennisBirmingham Star

Paris 2024 proposes para sport representation in emojis

Paris [France], September 1 (ANI): The Paris 2024 Organising Committee -- which will organise the next Olympic and Paralympic Games -- on Tuesday submitted an official proposal to the Unicode Consortium requesting the addition of four Para sports emojis to this now-universal language. The initiative, which is supported by the...
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Sports wrap: Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dallas sports. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.
Tennisdallassun.com

Paris 2024 proposes para sport representation in emojis

Paris [France], September 1 (ANI): The Paris 2024 Organising Committee -- which will organise the next Olympic and Paralympic Games -- on Tuesday submitted an official proposal to the Unicode Consortium requesting the addition of four Para sports emojis to this now-universal language. The initiative, which is supported by the...
Tennisneworleanssun.com

Paris 2024 proposes para sport representation in emojis

Paris [France], September 1 (ANI): The Paris 2024 Organising Committee -- which will organise the next Olympic and Paralympic Games -- on Tuesday submitted an official proposal to the Unicode Consortium requesting the addition of four Para sports emojis to this now-universal language. The initiative, which is supported by the...

