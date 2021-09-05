Your Kerrville lifestyle news

(KERRVILLE, TX) Life in Kerrville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

‘Hamburgers for the Hungry’ A group of volunteers from a local church have taken the Biblical admonition to “feed the hungry” to heart; and turned it into a twice-monthly free distribution downtown to anyone in need. They’re calling it “Hamburgers for the Hungry.”. Ross Rommel from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville said that... Read more

Kerr County conducts COVID-19 Community Update Thursday and encourages citizens to get vaccinated as area case counts continue to rise Kerr County officials held a COVID-19 Community Update Thursday discussing the county’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn spoke first reminding individuals to continue practicing basic safety measures such as washing hands regularly, social distancing and staying at home if you are feeling sick. According... Read more

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more

