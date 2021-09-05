CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kerrville, TX

Your Kerrville lifestyle news

Posted by 
Kerrville Dispatch
Kerrville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(KERRVILLE, TX) Life in Kerrville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Kerrville / hccommunityjournal.com

‘Hamburgers for the Hungry’

‘Hamburgers for the Hungry’

A group of volunteers from a local church have taken the Biblical admonition to “feed the hungry” to heart; and turned it into a twice-monthly free distribution downtown to anyone in need. They’re calling it “Hamburgers for the Hungry.”. Ross Rommel from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville said that... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Kerr County / jambroadcasting.com

Kerr County conducts COVID-19 Community Update Thursday and encourages citizens to get vaccinated as area case counts continue to rise

Kerr County conducts COVID-19 Community Update Thursday and encourages citizens to get vaccinated as area case counts continue to rise

Kerr County officials held a COVID-19 Community Update Thursday discussing the county’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn spoke first reminding individuals to continue practicing basic safety measures such as washing hands regularly, social distancing and staying at home if you are feeling sick. According... Read more

Comments
avatar

Kerr County just told my dude he was negative when he clearly has covid. Took an at home test and came back positive. Is this to keep your numbers low or to affect more ppl with covid?

avatar

They also made him work sick Monday at mini mart so good luck to kerrville with thier covid numbers now

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Texas / abc13.com

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more

Comments
avatar

only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.

39 likes 7 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.

38 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Kerr County / jambroadcasting.com

Kerr County conducts COVID-19 Community Update Thursday and encourages citizens to get vaccinated as area case counts continue to rise

Kerr County conducts COVID-19 Community Update Thursday and encourages citizens to get vaccinated as area case counts continue to rise

Kerr County officials held a COVID-19 Community Update Thursday discussing the county’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn spoke first reminding individuals to continue practicing basic safety measures such as washing hands regularly, social distancing and staying at home if you are feeling sick. According... Read more

Comments
avatar

Kerr County just told my dude he was negative when he clearly has covid. Took an at home test and came back positive. Is this to keep your numbers low or to affect more ppl with covid?

avatar

They also made him work sick Monday at mini mart so good luck to kerrville with thier covid numbers now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kerrville Dispatch

Kerrville Dispatch

Kerrville, TX
118
Followers
217
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kerrville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Kerrville, TX
Kerrville, TX
Lifestyle
Kerrville, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy