Your Kerrville lifestyle news

‘Hamburgers for the Hungry’
A group of volunteers from a local church have taken the Biblical admonition to “feed the hungry” to heart; and turned it into a twice-monthly free distribution downtown to anyone in need. They’re calling it “Hamburgers for the Hungry.”. Ross Rommel from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville said that... Read more
Kerr County conducts COVID-19 Community Update Thursday and encourages citizens to get vaccinated as area case counts continue to rise
Kerr County officials held a COVID-19 Community Update Thursday discussing the county’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn spoke first reminding individuals to continue practicing basic safety measures such as washing hands regularly, social distancing and staying at home if you are feeling sick. According... Read more
Kerr County just told my dude he was negative when he clearly has covid. Took an at home test and came back positive. Is this to keep your numbers low or to affect more ppl with covid?
They also made him work sick Monday at mini mart so good luck to kerrville with thier covid numbers now
Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency
Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more
only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.
It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.
