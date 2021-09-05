Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Garden City
SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases
Finney County has added 47 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,700 as of Friday, with an increase to 365 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 19 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,255 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 52 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 21.22 percent as of Monday. Read more
Local ER doctor speaking out about COVID-19 misinformation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Currently COVID-19 hospitalizations are at critical levels with 181 total patients and 56 of them in the ICU at the end of August. Now, one emergency room doctor is speaking out to try and make an impact in the fight against COVID-19. "If I'm silent, I'm... Read more
OK we are hearing this from Someone that's on the front line. He is begging for help please mask up and get vaxed. Too many people dieing all age levels even so called healthy people with good immunities. so please God let people see what they need to and let's start saving people.
Hey Mosley, Hey Health Dept. Hey vaccine clinics - Nuremberg Code. Here's some hard facts-thecity of Wichita is not a hospital, you can not apply this “sick until proven healthy” approach to the people in this city. I am.not responsible for anyone's wellbeing or health but my own. You guys are in violation of SOOOO many human rights and constitutional rights that it will be easy to sue. People of Wichita who do not agree- START SUING! Demand hearings with the health department (they are public servants, they work for us, they do not get to RULE over us, the are to do what is in our best interest).
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita pastor may soon lose his battle with COVID-19. In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Christ Church-ICT said the family of Pastor Dennis Turner had been receiving treatment for complications of COVID-19 which included them using an ECMO machine. The church said doctors had informed his family that they had done all they could do for the pastor, medically. Because of that, the church said doctors would be removing all of the support he has been receiving on Friday. Read more
Sending prayers for the pastor and his family,friends and loved ones including all of his parishioners for comfort and strength during these trying times in Jesus Name Amen 🙏🏿
May God's will be done in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen peace be with you Pastor
An entire Olathe family contracted COVID-19; they're still dealing with effects months later
OLATHE, Kan. — Before vaccines were available, every member of an Olathe family got COVID-19. Nearly eight months later, they're still battling the virus and say their lives will never be the same. "I thought that because we were a pretty healthy family, that we would handle it pretty well,"... Read more
I commend this families honesty about the coronavirus...So many people are in denial for some reason
Oh good, another family airs out their personal medical issues in an effort to get others scared into masking up and vaxing up. I’m not doing either one, still. Thank you.
