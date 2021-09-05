Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Garden City

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases Finney County has added 47 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,700 as of Friday, with an increase to 365 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 19 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,255 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 52 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 21.22 percent as of Monday.

Local ER doctor speaking out about COVID-19 misinformation WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Currently COVID-19 hospitalizations are at critical levels with 181 total patients and 56 of them in the ICU at the end of August. Now, one emergency room doctor is speaking out to try and make an impact in the fight against COVID-19. "If I'm silent, I'm...

Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita pastor may soon lose his battle with COVID-19. In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Christ Church-ICT said the family of Pastor Dennis Turner had been receiving treatment for complications of COVID-19 which included them using an ECMO machine. The church said doctors had informed his family that they had done all they could do for the pastor, medically. Because of that, the church said doctors would be removing all of the support he has been receiving on Friday.

