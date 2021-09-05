CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Garden City

Garden City News Beat
Garden City News Beat
 4 days ago

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Finney County / gctelegram.com

SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

Finney County has added 47 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,700 as of Friday, with an increase to 365 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 19 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,255 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 52 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 21.22 percent as of Monday. Read more

Wichita / kake.com

Local ER doctor speaking out about COVID-19 misinformation

Local ER doctor speaking out about COVID-19 misinformation

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Currently COVID-19 hospitalizations are at critical levels with 181 total patients and 56 of them in the ICU at the end of August. Now, one emergency room doctor is speaking out to try and make an impact in the fight against COVID-19. "If I'm silent, I'm... Read more

avatar

OK we are hearing this from Someone that's on the front line. He is begging for help please mask up and get vaxed. Too many people dieing all age levels even so called healthy people with good immunities. so please God let people see what they need to and let's start saving people.

16 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

Hey Mosley, Hey Health Dept. Hey vaccine clinics - Nuremberg Code. Here's some hard facts-thecity of Wichita is not a hospital, you can not apply this “sick until proven healthy” approach to the people in this city. I am.not responsible for anyone's wellbeing or health but my own. You guys are in violation of SOOOO many human rights and constitutional rights that it will be easy to sue. People of Wichita who do not agree- START SUING! Demand hearings with the health department (they are public servants, they work for us, they do not get to RULE over us, the are to do what is in our best interest).

11 likes 4 dislikes 1 reply

Wichita / kwch.com

Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support

Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita pastor may soon lose his battle with COVID-19. In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Christ Church-ICT said the family of Pastor Dennis Turner had been receiving treatment for complications of COVID-19 which included them using an ECMO machine. The church said doctors had informed his family that they had done all they could do for the pastor, medically. Because of that, the church said doctors would be removing all of the support he has been receiving on Friday. Read more

avatar

Sending prayers for the pastor and his family,friends and loved ones including all of his parishioners for comfort and strength during these trying times in Jesus Name Amen 🙏🏿

9 likes 1 dislike

avatar

May God's will be done in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen peace be with you Pastor

2 likes

Olathe / kmbc.com

An entire Olathe family contracted COVID-19; they're still dealing with effects months later

An entire Olathe family contracted COVID-19; they're still dealing with effects months later

OLATHE, Kan. — Before vaccines were available, every member of an Olathe family got COVID-19. Nearly eight months later, they're still battling the virus and say their lives will never be the same. "I thought that because we were a pretty healthy family, that we would handle it pretty well,"... Read more

avatar

I commend this families honesty about the coronavirus...So many people are in denial for some reason

9 likes 1 dislike

avatar

Oh good, another family airs out their personal medical issues in an effort to get others scared into masking up and vaxing up. I’m not doing either one, still. Thank you.

7 likes 5 dislikes

Garden City News Beat

Garden City News Beat

Garden City, KS
With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

