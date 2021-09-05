CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beast From the East (Strenuous)

Cover picture for the articleWe will meet off of Nittany Road at GPS coordinates: (41.118777, -77.424245) at 7:30AM,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.

Addison, VToutdoors.org

Hidden Snake Mountain

Snake Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Addison, VT,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join AMC hike leader of 25+years Deborah Lewis on Tuesday, September 7 at 9:00 a.m, at the Snake Mountain Wildlife Management parking lot with the falling down sign on Mountain Road Extension in Addison. Vermont. (This is not the busy main parking lot on Mountain Road near Wilmarth Road). We will hike hidden Snake Mountain far from the madding crowd. We should be done by 1 pm. The southern part of Snake Mountain is lovely and seldom traveled. Distance: 5-6 miles. Elevation gain/loss: approximately 700 feet. Moderate pace (approximately 2 mph) and moderate but initially uphill terrain. This is an intermediate hike: not for beginners. Well behaved dogs on leash welcome. There is a short stretch of dirt road walk at the beginning of this loop hike. The hike will take place rain or shine: by hard rain the hike will be shortened. Please bring hiking shoes or boots, drinking water, rain gear and snacks or lunch. Mandatory advanced registration required, and the hike will be limited to 10 participants, including the leader. Please bring a mask: depending on the participants, we may mask for the introduction and then have the mask handy during the walk for when we can't socially distance Please contact the leader to pre-register.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

11 mile difficult hike at Minnewaska State Forest, NY

Registration is required for this activity. THERE IS A PARKING FEE AT THE ENTRANCE .. $10 OR $12 . be at the gate FOR 8:45.. IT GETS BUSY FAST. This will be a difficult hike WITH A MODERATE PACE at Minnewaska State forest. you will encounter some mild water crossings and some rock scrambling.. This a beautiful hike with 1400ft of elevation gain. This will be a moderate paced hike!! DOGS.. NO. We do have a steep decline and dogs tend to get in the way of other hikers. This area is known for timber rattlesnakes. so please keep that in mind. We will keep the pace to moderate/ fast when hiking on the carriage trails. Everyone will be waitlisted. I will Add people on as they sign up on both sites and as I see fit .I LIKE TO KEEP MY GROUPS SMALL AND TRY TO KEEP EVERYONE AT THE SAME HIKING LEVEL.. A moderate pace is a not slow and relaxed. REGISTER HERE BUT You must ALSO RSVP @ https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, addtl. info. and correct directions to trailhead. Please cancel with at least 48 notice so the wait list can attend. The correct meeting place will be given to those who are attending. Pack extra water, at least 2 liters, first aid kit, hiking poles, extra snacks, extra layers.. It is always much cooler up there.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Machimoodus and Sunrise State Parks East Haddam (Moderate)

126 Leesville Road, Moodus, CT. 06469 Route 151 (next to KinderCare Child Care Facility),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. Five mile hike on old logging roads and wooded paths. Some ups and downs with...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

HIKE STONEMAN MOUNTAIN ON THE IRON MOUNTAIN TRAIL, EAST CANAAN, (Vigorous-Strenuous)

Location is in Meetup. Iron Mountain Trail, East Canaan, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. This is an 11-mile out and back that will go through the rolling terrain of East Canaan Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with views on Stone Man Mountain. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.
Texas Statekeranews.org

A Postcard From Paris (Texas): Your Guide To An East Texas Gem

More than 100 miles northeast of Dallas, there's a small town that has a certain je ne sais quoi. Paris, Texas, has a lot more to offer than a name with cachet. There are antique shops, locally owned restaurants and a sweet Southern charm. People who live in the East Texas town of about 25,000 call it a close-knit community.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Historical Hike Along the Metacomet Trail, Plainville/Farmington, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About 5+ miles along the scenic Metacomet Trail heading North from its junction with Rte. 372 in Plainville towards Rattlesnake Mt. in Farmington. This hike qualifies as part of the CFPA's NET Hike 50 Challenge Program. A fairly short, but steep, climb from Rte. 372 to the ridgeline. After that initial climb, the trail has the typical undulating terrain following along the trap rock ridgeline. Pole(s) may be useful for trap rock scree along the trail. This will be pretty much an in-and-out hike with numerous views to the North and West potentially using a few parallel side trails, or forest roads, along the way. We will pass thru the remnants of a Cold War Nike Missile Control Base, one of several such sites in the Hartford area, followed by a snack break on Pinnacle Mountain. We will then visit the hallowed ground of Hospital Rock, a late 1700's Smallpox quarantine site. The rock was used as a messaging place for child patients and their parents during the child's confinement and includes graffiti carved into the rock. Meet at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start at the Occupation Health Network parking lot, 440 New Britain Ave. (Rte. 372), across from the Trailhead junction. Park at the West end of the lot. Potential post hike trip to J. Timothy's, a 225 year old Tavern, in Plainville (recently selected again as one of the top 10 Wings locations in the nation). Co-leaders are welcome. Steady Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-84 West (from Hartford/New Britain), take Exit 33 (Rte. 72 West) to Exit 2 (Rte. 372). At the end of the exit ramp, turn right on Rte. 372 East, go past the shopping malls and past Crooked St. After passing Crooked St. on the right, go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. From I-84 East (Southington), take Exit 34 (Crooked St) toward Rte. 372. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left on Crooked St. then turn right on Rte. 372 East. Go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. For other directions, use google/ map quest/GPS and enter this address: 440 New Britain Ave, Plainville.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Lodge to Hut Adventure: Southern Presidential Range

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join us on this lodge-to-hut adventure across the southern Presidential Range of the White Mountains. Backcountry lodging and hearty meals are provided at AMC's Lakes of the Clouds and Mizpah Spring Huts. We hike from the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trailhead to Lakes of the Clouds Hut along the steep and challenging Ammonoosuc Ravine. The next day, we traverse the southern Presidential Range to Mizpah Spring Hut, giving us ample opportunity to explore the ridge and listen for white throated sparrows along the way. We will discuss natural history of the area as we hike. This trip involves moderate/difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Hiking over or around the summits will be based on weather conditions at the time. Program Highlights Hiking in world renowned terrain, including possible summit attempts of Mt. Washington and other presidential peaks with knowledgeable AMC Outdoor Guides.
Bolton, CToutdoors.org

Hike Freja Park, Hop River/Edith Toomey Clark/Rose Trails in Bolton, CT B2C

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. An 8-miler over flat-hilly terrain. Most of the hike is flat but the Clark Trail quickly loses 200' of elevation and the Rose Trail gradually gains 100' on the way up to the farm. Expect a pace on the high side of 2 - 2 ½ MPH. Short breaks. Seasonal hiking attire. Pack a water-resistant top layer, and extra H2O. We'll snack or have lunch at Heritage Farm. Steady rain or T-Storms in the forecast during hike time will likely cancel the event. This course is suitable for active participants with full mobility and who exercise regularly, including a hill routine. Please assess your ability to keep pace with seasoned hikers over the entire course.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Gay City, Hebron/Bolton (B3C) (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. An easy hike of around 5 miles on the red outer loop trail. Ups and downs are relatively mild and there are water views. Meet at 9:30 am at white trail parking lot. Dogs welcome. Rain cancels. Park is on the west side of Rt 85, 4.5 miles south of I-384 and a short distance south of Bolton/Hebron line; take park road in and park in lot a short distance down on right. (In the unlikely event that the road in is closed already just park in the outer lot near the street.) CL Trail Dog Callie.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Late Summer Adventure to AMC Maine Lodges

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring Maine's Spectacular 100-mile wilderness. Hike, paddle, fish or just kick back and relax in the tranquility and beauty of one of America's remaining pristine areas. Leader lead intermediate level hikes offered each day. Spend 3 nights at Gorman Chairback and 2 nights at Medawisla Lodges. Bunkhouse or Waterfront Cabins w/ shared bathhouse pricing Limited to 10 people. AMC COVID guidelines applies. Limited transportation maybe arranged.
Andover, MAoutdoors.org

Goldsmith Reservation

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Labor Day weekend hike at Goldsmith Reservation Extended Loop - which is a 4-mile trail with lake views and is good for all skill levels. Dogs on leash - welcome on this hike. What to pack: hiking shoes, water & a snack, bug spray, sunscreen. Hiking poles - optional. Waiver - we'll sign when we meet at 10 am.
Connecticut Stateoutdoors.org

Schaghticoke Mountain Phase 4 - The Final Frontier

Meet 9am at the dirt parking area just south of the Mobil station at the junction of RT 7 and 341.,. Registration is required for this activity. All hands are needed to complete the long anticipated relocation of the AT route over Schaghticoke Mountain. Please join our fun-loving trail crew volunteers and help us complete what remains from the previous three work parties on this AT relocation at Schaghticoke Mountain near the NY state line and the Schaghticoke Reservation. A great project for hikers and trail lovers to learn what goes into making a safe and sustainable trail. There is work for all levels of experience and interest, including those who have never assisted in a trail construction project. We need help from the hiker community to make this relocation of the Appalachian Trail a success. If we have enough volunteers, we should be in a position to officially open this section at the end of the day. Be a part of this moment in the history of the AT! Please bring plenty of water, snack/lunch, a mask, and work gloves. Trail tools will be provided. Note: after meeting at the dirt parking area south of the intersection of Rte. 7 & 341 in Kent CT, we will car pool to a starting point that is much closer to our actual work site. PLEASE NOTE ACTION REQUIRED: Federal agency land management partners enable volunteer service on the A.T. and extend certain protections to volunteers under National Parks Service "Volunteers in Parks" program. If you haven't already signed the required form, you MUST do so prior to participation in this activity. That form may be found at this link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4840969.

Comments / 0

