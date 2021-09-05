Your Thomasville lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterinarian warns against using animal form of Ivermectin

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Health officials in South Georgia are joining many others nationwide with warnings against the use of animal medications for COVID-19 treatment. Staff at Archbold Medical Center say they’ve recently treated people with life-threatening conditions after ingesting medicine in doses intended for large animals. With physicians promoting... Read more

Thomasville Regional Airport – All good things ahead

Business View Magazine interviews Robert Petty, Manager of Thomasville Regional Airport, for our focus on General Aviation in America. Thomasville, Georgia, is Quail Country. It always has been. Back in the late 1800s, the wealthy cotton plantations started setting apart land exclusively for birding – in fact, some of those plantations were nothing more than hunting cabins, although nice ones. Read more

Downtown Thomasville plans semi-annual sidewalk sale

THOMASVILLE -- The Downtown Thomasville Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale will be held Sept. 18 beginning at 10 a.m. Explore all that downtown Thomasville has to offer -- on and off the brick-paved streets -- as participating merchants feature deals and steals on everything from antiques to trendy clothing and more. “The... Read more

Empire Bagels & Delicatessen, Thomasville's only bagel shop

It's hard to miss when you drive into downtown Thomasville. A green building, transporting customers to the concrete jungle with every bite. Empire Bagels & Delicatessen is the only bagel store in downtown Thomasville, and as their owner John Gregory puts it they make "New York style bagels". Read more

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

