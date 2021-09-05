Greenville sports digest: Top stories today

(GREENVILLE, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Greenville area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Greenville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Junior varsity Greenville Lions vs Frisco Liberty Redhawks Football Game Join us for the livestream of: Junior varsity Greenville Lions vs Frisco Liberty Redhawks Football Game 9/2/2021 /GEUS does not own rights to music/ Read more

TOP VIEWED

Football seeks second straight win to start season Hot off of a 50-49 win against the Reedy Lions, football gears up for its second, and final, non-district game Friday at 7:00 p.m. against Greenville High School at Toyota Stadium. Entering Friday’s game with a 1-0 record, junior Keldric Luster seeks an even stronger bond amongst the team. “This... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

TCS volleyball earns road victory over Greenville Christian GREENVILLE — T’a nne Boyd had 18 kills and 14 digs as Texoma Christian defeated Greenville Christian, 26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, in non-district action. Claire Tarpley added 11 kills and 13 digs, Grace Gross chipped in seven kills and 10 digs, Annika Hogan handed out 38 assists to go with four kills and six digs, Paige Miller collected 10 digs and Anzley Poe finished with six digs and three blocks for Texoma Christian (5-5), which plays at North Dallas Adventist Academy on Thursday night. Read more

TRENDING NOW