Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Ardmore

(ARDMORE, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we've been tracking the latest local sports news from the Ardmore area.

Ada / kxii.com

Ada and Ardmore prepare for opening night showdown

ADA, Okla (KXII) - Ada and Ardmore will open their season with the annual Battle of the Cats rivalry game on Friday. It is opening night at Norris Field in Ada and the Tigers have high expectations this year. Josh Newby has several players coming back. Ada is always talented with a new head coach. Brad O'Steen taking over the program.

Ada / theadanews.com

Ardmore shuts out Ada 27-0 in Week 1

The speedy Ardmore Tigers used several big plays and sped past Ada 27-0 Friday night at Norris Field. It was the season-opener for both teams. Ardmore, ranked No. in Class 5A, piled up over 400 total yards in the contest. The Tigers scored on each of their first five possessions of the game.

Ardmore / ardmoreite.com

Antone Scallion locked in for senior year as Ardmore football travels to Ada for opener

Antone Scallion has always had a competitive spirit, especially when it comes to football. That passion wasn't created on his own though, as someone in his family helped stir the interest. "I got into football to challenge my brother because he was always the one that everybody thought was going...

