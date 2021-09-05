Trending sports headlines in Laramie

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie Post
 4 days ago

(LARAMIE, WY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Laramie area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Laramie sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

UW Cowboys fans should expect some construction delays in and around Laramie at the start of the season

CASPER, Wyoming – The University of Wyoming Cowboys will compete against the Montana State Bobcats at their season opener at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, kicking off Saturday, September 4 at 2pm. Fans should expect some possible travel delays due to construction in and around Laramie, according to the Wyoming... Read more

Ways To Watch The Montana State Football Game This Saturday

Just trying to make things as easy as possible for everyone to watch their Bobcats play football. Montana State Bobcat's first football game in nearly two years is happening this Saturday, September 4th at 2 PM and sadly it's an away game in Laramie, Wyoming against the University of Wyoming Cowboys. The game will not be shown on any local or major networks, so how will you watch the game? Well, we have a way to help. Read more

Get to know your Bobcats football enemy: Wyoming Cowboys

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats kickoff their season at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming to take the University of Wyoming Cowboys. To get an in-depth look at the Cowboys football team, MTN Sports interviewed Wyoming football beat writer Ryan Thorburn from the Casper Star-Tribune. Wyoming went 2-4... Read more

Laramie Plainsmen Seek First Win in Gillette [VIDEO]

In their first road game of the season, the Laramie Plainsmen head north to face the Campbell County Camels in Gillette on Friday night. The game is at 7 p.m. Coverage on KOWB (AM 1290) begins at 6 p.m. Laramie (0-1) is coming off a 57-0 loss to then third-ranked... Read more

