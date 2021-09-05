Trending sports headlines in Laramie

(LARAMIE, WY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Laramie area.

UW Cowboys fans should expect some construction delays in and around Laramie at the start of the season CASPER, Wyoming – The University of Wyoming Cowboys will compete against the Montana State Bobcats at their season opener at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, kicking off Saturday, September 4 at 2pm. Fans should expect some possible travel delays due to construction in and around Laramie, according to the Wyoming... Read more

Ways To Watch The Montana State Football Game This Saturday Just trying to make things as easy as possible for everyone to watch their Bobcats play football. Montana State Bobcat's first football game in nearly two years is happening this Saturday, September 4th at 2 PM and sadly it's an away game in Laramie, Wyoming against the University of Wyoming Cowboys. The game will not be shown on any local or major networks, so how will you watch the game? Well, we have a way to help. Read more

Get to know your Bobcats football enemy: Wyoming Cowboys BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats kickoff their season at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming to take the University of Wyoming Cowboys. To get an in-depth look at the Cowboys football team, MTN Sports interviewed Wyoming football beat writer Ryan Thorburn from the Casper Star-Tribune. Wyoming went 2-4... Read more

