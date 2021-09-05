Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Searcy

(SEARCY, AR) Searcy sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Searcy sports. For more stories from the Searcy area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Local golfers earn medalist honors during 9-hole match The Baptist Prep Eagles and the Searcy Lady Lions were the big team winners in a 9-hole golf match at River Oaks Golf Course in Searcy on Thursday. The match was hosted by Harding Academy. Baptist Prep won the boys match with a score of 121. Harding Academy was second... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Tigers open season tonight at No. 14 Harding The East Central University football team will play its first Great American Conference game since the 2019 season Saturday against No. 14 Harding. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas. Tiger Quick Hits. • The Tigers went 2-0 in the 2020 season, defeating Southern... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Little Rock Christian tops Searcy The Little Rock Christian Warriors followed senior running backs Brian Gittens and Jayvean Dyer-Jones to a 38-20 victory over the Searcy Lions at Warrior Field on Friday night. Gittens rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts. Dyer-Jones carried 15 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. "We... Read more

TRENDING NOW