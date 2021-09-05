CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Searcy

Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 4 days ago

(SEARCY, AR) Searcy sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Searcy sports. For more stories from the Searcy area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Local golfers earn medalist honors during 9-hole match

The Baptist Prep Eagles and the Searcy Lady Lions were the big team winners in a 9-hole golf match at River Oaks Golf Course in Searcy on Thursday. The match was hosted by Harding Academy. Baptist Prep won the boys match with a score of 121. Harding Academy was second... Read more

Tigers open season tonight at No. 14 Harding

The East Central University football team will play its first Great American Conference game since the 2019 season Saturday against No. 14 Harding. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas. Tiger Quick Hits. • The Tigers went 2-0 in the 2020 season, defeating Southern... Read more

Little Rock Christian tops Searcy

The Little Rock Christian Warriors followed senior running backs Brian Gittens and Jayvean Dyer-Jones to a 38-20 victory over the Searcy Lions at Warrior Field on Friday night. Gittens rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts. Dyer-Jones carried 15 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. "We... Read more

RISON 24, BALD KNOB 0

RISON -- Rison (1-1) scored in every quarter in its shutout victory over visiting Bald Knob (0-2). The Wildcats got the opening score in the first quarter when Jacob Bolland tackled a Bulldog in the end zone for a 2-0 lead. Rison added a second-quarter score on a 35-yard touchdown... Read more

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

