I bought the P40 pro for the camera and it seems very good and battery life is excellent. Using the googlefier method have installed all apps from the play store. My software version is stuck on 10.1.0.121(C185E9) and the model is ELS-N29. Actually a blessing, as all the apps are working fine (except of course Duo and Gmail notifications) and don't really need the cool features of EMUI 11, especially if I can avoid the hassle of downgrading to EMUI 10 every time I need to reinstall GMS because of google account pwd change or to add a new google account.