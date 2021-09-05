What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Pahrump

(PAHRUMP, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pahrump, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Animal shelter construction underway in Pahrump After many years of demand by the public, Nye County began pursuing a new animal shelter in earnest in 2020 and now, the results of that effort can start to be seen by anyone who wishes to drive by the new Nye County Animal Shelter site in Pahrump, with construction underway and crews working steadily to bring what was once a mere concept into reality. Read more

Local pediatrician opens health clinic in Pahrump After working as a pediatrician for several different medical care providers in Pahrump, Dr. Karen Swarts made the decision to start her own practice this year. As such, Dr. Swarts, a pediatric specialist with more than 23 years of experience in the medical field, is opening her clinic, Swarts Pediatrics, at 1280 East Calvada Boulevard. Read more

Pediatric therapy center opens in Pahrump As president and CEO of Pahrump’s Therapy Blocks LLC, Thomas Bowen spent much of this week preparing for the grand opening of his 1360 E. Calvada Blvd., clinic by hanging up colorful characters and images throughout the interior. The facility is a pediatric therapy center and is offering families a... Read more

