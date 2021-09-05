CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Pahrump

Posted by 
Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 4 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pahrump, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Pahrump / pvtimes.com

Animal shelter construction underway in Pahrump

Animal shelter construction underway in Pahrump

After many years of demand by the public, Nye County began pursuing a new animal shelter in earnest in 2020 and now, the results of that effort can start to be seen by anyone who wishes to drive by the new Nye County Animal Shelter site in Pahrump, with construction underway and crews working steadily to bring what was once a mere concept into reality. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Pahrump / pvtimes.com

Local pediatrician opens health clinic in Pahrump

Local pediatrician opens health clinic in Pahrump

After working as a pediatrician for several different medical care providers in Pahrump, Dr. Karen Swarts made the decision to start her own practice this year. As such, Dr. Swarts, a pediatric specialist with more than 23 years of experience in the medical field, is opening her clinic, Swarts Pediatrics, at 1280 East Calvada Boulevard. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pahrump / pvtimes.com

Pediatric therapy center opens in Pahrump

Pediatric therapy center opens in Pahrump

As president and CEO of Pahrump’s Therapy Blocks LLC, Thomas Bowen spent much of this week preparing for the grand opening of his 1360 E. Calvada Blvd., clinic by hanging up colorful characters and images throughout the interior. The facility is a pediatric therapy center and is offering families a... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Pahrump / pvtimes.com

Pahrump Remote Area Medical fundraiser hailed a success

Pahrump Remote Area Medical fundraiser hailed a success

Medical services are a necessary part of maintaining health and well-being but for millions of people all around the world, accessing such services can prove very difficult. In many cases, obtaining health care is prevented due to lack of financial ability but even those who can afford health insurance and the associated co-pays and deductibles sometimes have a hard time because there is simply a lack of providers in their area. Read more

Comments / 0

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
118
Followers
216
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Life in Oakland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Saratoga, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy