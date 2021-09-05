Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ME) Lewiston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Defending champs Camden Hills shutout Lewiston in girls soccer season opener The Windjammers, who have captured four-straight Class A state championships, shutout Lewiston High School 9-0 in the first game of the season. Sydney Stone scored four goals to lead Camden. Ali Tassoni and Brenna Mackey added another two goals each, and Leah Snyder scored once. Read more

2021 11-man football preview capsules Dave Sterling (12th year) : Seniors — Jack Keefe (QB/DB), Jason Brooker (WR/DB), Gavin Lepage (DL/OL), Zak Therriault (TE/LB), Cam Johnson (RB/LB); Juniors — Caden Garry (OL/DE), Tyler Grenier (WR/DB); Sophomores — Drew Smith (RB/LB), Gavin Therriault (WR/DB). Key losses. : Tyson Green (RB), Dante Garcia (LB), Cam Irish... Read more

Video: Teamwork, technique, and chicken wings from the mic’d up Bates football captain For senior offensive lineman Quinn Woods of nearby Minot, Maine, who was mic’d up at the team’s first practice of the year, on Aug. 26, the talk was all about about teamwork, technique, and oh yeah, chicken wings. Woods, a team captain, went through drills, stretches, and ran a few... Read more

