CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Lewiston

Posted by 
Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 4 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Lewiston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Lewiston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lewiston / bangordailynews.com

Defending champs Camden Hills shutout Lewiston in girls soccer season opener

Defending champs Camden Hills shutout Lewiston in girls soccer season opener

The Windjammers, who have captured four-straight Class A state championships, shutout Lewiston High School 9-0 in the first game of the season. Sydney Stone scored four goals to lead Camden. Ali Tassoni and Brenna Mackey added another two goals each, and Leah Snyder scored once. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Lewiston / sunjournal.com

2021 11-man football preview capsules

2021 11-man football preview capsules

Dave Sterling (12th year) : Seniors — Jack Keefe (QB/DB), Jason Brooker (WR/DB), Gavin Lepage (DL/OL), Zak Therriault (TE/LB), Cam Johnson (RB/LB); Juniors — Caden Garry (OL/DE), Tyler Grenier (WR/DB); Sophomores — Drew Smith (RB/LB), Gavin Therriault (WR/DB). Key losses. : Tyson Green (RB), Dante Garcia (LB), Cam Irish... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lewiston / bates.edu

Video: Teamwork, technique, and chicken wings from the mic’d up Bates football captain

Video: Teamwork, technique, and chicken wings from the mic’d up Bates football captain

For senior offensive lineman Quinn Woods of nearby Minot, Maine, who was mic’d up at the team’s first practice of the year, on Aug. 26, the talk was all about about teamwork, technique, and oh yeah, chicken wings. Woods, a team captain, went through drills, stretches, and ran a few... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lewiston / sunjournal.com

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

THUMBS UP to the mealsite and the great company along with great food at a reasonable price. (11-1 at the School House 12 School St. town) Comments are not available on this story. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
57
Followers
224
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Lewiston, ME
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy