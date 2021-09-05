CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lifestyle wrap: Oxford

Oxford News Flash
 4 days ago

(OXFORD, MS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Some employees are protesting a Mississippi hospital's mandate that all of its workers get vaccinated against COVID-19, even as the state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases the past several weeks. Baptist Memorial... Read more

Local businesses on the Square voice their reactions to the new mask mandate Oxford issued on Aug. 25. The mandate requires all indoor and outdoor facilities to enforce mask wearing when social distancing is not possible. Square Books has been mandating masks from the beginning of the pandemic, ensuring the... Read more

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Some employees are protesting a Mississippi hospital's mandate that all of its workers get vaccinated against COVID-19, even as the state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases the past several weeks. Baptist Memorial... Read more

Local businesses on the Square voice their reactions to the new mask mandate Oxford issued on Aug. 25. The mandate requires all indoor and outdoor facilities to enforce mask wearing when social distancing is not possible. Square Books has been mandating masks from the beginning of the pandemic, ensuring the... Read more

ABOUT

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

