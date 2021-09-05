Norwich sports lineup: What’s trending

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(NORWICH, CT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Norwich area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Norwich sports. For more stories from the Norwich area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Tanner Grove was discussing the changes he and his Montville High School football team have been dealing with this preseason. "We're playing actual football," Grove quipped. "We don't have to go to something called a 'passing league.’ We don't have to go play 'alternative football.' We're wearing helmets. So that's changed. It's given us a chance to play the game the way it's meant to be played. Read more

NORWICH - The Thames River Crusaders are ready to bust out of the co-op-tech school football mold this year. With eight-year assistant Craig Sylvester taking over for Darin Jones, who led the Norwich Tech, Grasso Tech and St. Bernard co-op to a 20-12 record in his three years, the Crusaders are on, indeed, a Crusade for major accomplishments. Read more

Groton — Maxime Lucheux of Long Island City, N.Y., got some unexpected instructions on how to ride his skateboard Thursday at Groton Skate Park in Sutton Park. Maxime and his parents, Angelena and Benjamin, are visiting Mystic and before their trip Maxime looked online for good skateparks in the area and this one was top of the list. Angelena mentioned that while Maxime was skateboarding, Mike Zimmerman of Groton was nice and offered his help giving him some instructions. Read more

