Norwich sports lineup: What’s trending

High school football adapting to COVID-related changes Tanner Grove was discussing the changes he and his Montville High School football team have been dealing with this preseason. "We're playing actual football," Grove quipped. "We don't have to go to something called a 'passing league.’ We don't have to go play 'alternative football.' We're wearing helmets. So that's changed. It's given us a chance to play the game the way it's meant to be played. Read more

Returning quarterback, running back have Norwich Tech thinking big this season NORWICH - The Thames River Crusaders are ready to bust out of the co-op-tech school football mold this year. With eight-year assistant Craig Sylvester taking over for Darin Jones, who led the Norwich Tech, Grasso Tech and St. Bernard co-op to a 20-12 record in his three years, the Crusaders are on, indeed, a Crusade for major accomplishments. Read more

