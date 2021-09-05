CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Cedar City

Cedar City Times
 4 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Life in Cedar City has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cedar City area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Cedar City / abc4.com

Will SUU require proof of COVID-19 vaccination next year?

Will SUU require proof of COVID-19 vaccination next year?

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah University is asking for the community’s input on a possible vaccination requirement for the 2022 Spring semester and students have mixed feelings about it. “It would be a peace of mind for myself, other students and also parents, for people hosting events, or... Read more

avatar

they had better not! they devloped this Vrus, & they need to pay for IT not US.

Utah / sltrib.com

'Utah Booze News' podcast: Cedar City and St. George are becoming wine country

‘Utah Booze News’ podcast: Cedar City and St. George are becoming wine country

On the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” Doug McCombs, the owner of IG Winery in Cedar City, talks about the growing number of wineries and vineyards in Southern Utah and across the state. He also shares details about the Utah Wine Festival taking place Sept.... Read more

Utah / fox13now.com

Utah teen among 12 COVID deaths reported Thursday

Utah teen among 12 COVID deaths reported Thursday

A Salt Lake County teenager was one of 12 Utah residents to have died from COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Health. Read more

avatar

She should have taken horse paste and stayed home from the hospital. Vaccines don't save lives, if she would have gotten the vaccine she would have been alive. oh wait.

2 likes 4 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

Ivermectin aka horse paste is being administered to the Afghan refugees per the CDC….it is anti parasitic

Comments / 0

