Selma, AL

The lineup: Sports news in Selma

Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 4 days ago

(SELMA, AL) Selma sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Selma / selmatimesjournal.com

Morgan Academy looks to keep rolling vs. Clark Prep

Morgan Academy looks to keep rolling vs. Clark Prep

Just about everything that could go right seemed as if it did for Morgan Academy in a 46-22 victory over Wilcox Academy to open the season last week. The Senators had a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver, and threw for more than 250 yards. Five players made seven or more tackles, and Morgan Academy rolled to a 38-6 halftime lead. Read more

Selma / selmatimesjournal.com

Mother Nature slows Southside’s preparation for Greensboro

Mother Nature slows Southside’s preparation for Greensboro

Southside opened it 2021season in impressive fashion last Friday, downing rival Selma 44-16. It was the Panthers’ second straight win in the series and the latest milestone in a turnaround that has seen Southside go from popular homecoming opponent to playoff qualifier in 2020. Southside will try to start another... Read more

Dallas County / selmatimesjournal.com

Top Dallas County public school football team to receive trophy

Top Dallas County public school football team to receive trophy

The best high school football team in Dallas County public schools will receive a trophy when the season ends. The Chris Harrell Memorial Trophy will be given to the ares’s best football team in Selma and Dallas County: Selma High, Southside High, Dallas County High and Keith. Bruce Holmes Sr.... Read more

Selma / selmatimesjournal.com

No. 7 Morgan Academy spanks Clarke Prep

No. 7 Morgan Academy spanks Clarke Prep

The 34-6 score proves it was another productive night for the Morgan Academy offense in a win over Clarke Prep, but don’t dare overlook the work of the Senators’ defense Friday night. That defense smothered the visiting Gators while the Morgan Academy offense hurt itself with a series of mistakes... Read more

