The lineup: Sports news in Selma

(SELMA, AL) Selma sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Morgan Academy looks to keep rolling vs. Clark Prep Just about everything that could go right seemed as if it did for Morgan Academy in a 46-22 victory over Wilcox Academy to open the season last week. The Senators had a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver, and threw for more than 250 yards. Five players made seven or more tackles, and Morgan Academy rolled to a 38-6 halftime lead. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Mother Nature slows Southside’s preparation for Greensboro Southside opened it 2021season in impressive fashion last Friday, downing rival Selma 44-16. It was the Panthers’ second straight win in the series and the latest milestone in a turnaround that has seen Southside go from popular homecoming opponent to playoff qualifier in 2020. Southside will try to start another... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Top Dallas County public school football team to receive trophy The best high school football team in Dallas County public schools will receive a trophy when the season ends. The Chris Harrell Memorial Trophy will be given to the ares’s best football team in Selma and Dallas County: Selma High, Southside High, Dallas County High and Keith. Bruce Holmes Sr.... Read more

TRENDING NOW