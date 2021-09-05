CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevens Point, WI

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Stevens Point

Posted by 
Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 4 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Stevens Point sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Stevens Point / wsau.com

UWSP Student-Athletes Already Taking Advantage of New NIL Rules

UWSP Student-Athletes Already Taking Advantage of New NIL Rules

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Believe it or not some student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point area already profiting from their name, image, and likeness following the NCAA’s decision two months ago to allow the practice. “A lot of it is the online presence,” said Director of Athletics Brad... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Stevens Point / onfocus.news

SPASH Tennis Goes 2-1 in Quad

SPASH Tennis Goes 2-1 in Quad

Stevens Point (OnFocus) – The SPASH Panthers girls’ tennis team went 2-1 in quadrangular tennis action. The Panthers defeated Appleton East(2-0), narrowly fell to Waunakee (4-3) and beat Menomonie(5-2). Going 3-0 for SPASH:. Addison Jandrain(#4 singles) #1 Doubles: Abby Erwin, Tatum Thielman. #2 Doubles: Caoline Blakeman, Berit Borgnes. STEVENS POINT... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Stevens Point / stevenspoint.news

UWSP women’s soccer set for 2021 season with confidence and depth

UWSP women’s soccer set for 2021 season with confidence and depth

STEVENS POINT -The UW-Stevens Point women’s soccer team gets set to take the pitch this week for the first time since playing in the NCAA Tournament in November 2019. Head Coach Dawn Crow enters her seventh season and optimism is as high as it’s been in her tenure. Led by 2019 All-WIAC first-team selection Kati Frierdich (Neenah), the Pointers are fraught with experience and depth at every position. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Stevens Point / wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Here are Friday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

Here are Friday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

STEVENS POINT - The Panthers got 85 yards rushing from Jaybreal Palbrach and 90 yards receiving from Quinton Martin in the win over the Terrors. Appleton West struggled to move the ball on the ground, gaining only 8 yards on 25 rushing attempts. Stevens Point, meanwhile, rushed for 125 yards... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
48
Followers
218
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Stevens Point, WI
Stevens Point, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy