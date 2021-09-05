CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Huber Heights

Posted by 
Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 4 days ago

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Huber Heights, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Huber Heights / youtube.com

Huber Heights schools requiring masks for all students, staff, faculty and visitors

Huber Heights schools requiring masks for all students, staff, faculty and visitors

Huber Heights City Schools will now require masks for all students, staff and faculty in its buildings and at its activities. https://www.wdtn.com/news/local-news/huber-heights-schools-requiring-masks-for-all-students-staff-faculty-and-visitors/ Read more

Cincinnati / fox19.com

Use of ivermectin could be blocked by UC Health using 'conscience clause'

Use of ivermectin could be blocked by UC Health using ‘conscience clause’

HAMILTON, Ohio (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lawyers for UC Health are invoking a recent Ohio law that gives health care providers the “freedom to decline” any service that violates their conscience in a legal battle over a suburban Cincinnati man who is being treated with the controversial drug ivermectin. A Butler... Read more

Comments
avatar

Guy in NY on ventilator is improving on ivermectin they say. His situation was also dire.

8 likes 19 replies

avatar

There’s a Doctor in a small town here in Oregon prescribing ivermectin with great success , the state is ready to take his medical license , they know the shot is deadly an that’s the goal

7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Dayton / whio.com

Long testing lines signal toward increase in COVID-19 infections in Miami Valley

Long testing lines signal toward increase in COVID-19 infections in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Long lines at local COVID-19 testing locations are one of the signs that infections are on the rise in the Miami Valley. Dr. Roberto Colón, Chief Medical Officer for Miami Valley Hospital, told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that Premier Health and other testing sites may need to open more hours of testing. Read more

Comments
avatar

I would just like to know where these hour-long lines are I live in the Miami Valley in I've not noticed any of these phone lines

4 likes

avatar

In my town I had to make appointment to get tested and I ain’t sick. I have to get tested for a event that’s going down in my state

2 likes

Ohio / 10tv.com

'We need your help': Ohio children's hospital leaders ask for help to protect state's kids from COVID-19

'We need your help': Ohio children's hospital leaders ask for help to protect state's kids from COVID-19

OHIO, USA — Leaders at six children's hospitals across Ohio are asking for help in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in kids. In an open letter to all Ohioans, the leaders say more kids are coming into the hospitals with COVID, being hospitalized and are in the ICU with the virus more than ever before. Read more

Comments / 0

 

