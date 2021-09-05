Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Huber Heights
Huber Heights schools requiring masks for all students, staff, faculty and visitors
Huber Heights City Schools will now require masks for all students, staff and faculty in its buildings and at its activities. https://www.wdtn.com/news/local-news/huber-heights-schools-requiring-masks-for-all-students-staff-faculty-and-visitors/ Read more
Use of ivermectin could be blocked by UC Health using ‘conscience clause’
HAMILTON, Ohio (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lawyers for UC Health are invoking a recent Ohio law that gives health care providers the “freedom to decline” any service that violates their conscience in a legal battle over a suburban Cincinnati man who is being treated with the controversial drug ivermectin. A Butler... Read more
Guy in NY on ventilator is improving on ivermectin they say. His situation was also dire.
There’s a Doctor in a small town here in Oregon prescribing ivermectin with great success , the state is ready to take his medical license , they know the shot is deadly an that’s the goal
Long testing lines signal toward increase in COVID-19 infections in Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Long lines at local COVID-19 testing locations are one of the signs that infections are on the rise in the Miami Valley. Dr. Roberto Colón, Chief Medical Officer for Miami Valley Hospital, told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that Premier Health and other testing sites may need to open more hours of testing. Read more
I would just like to know where these hour-long lines are I live in the Miami Valley in I've not noticed any of these phone lines
In my town I had to make appointment to get tested and I ain’t sick. I have to get tested for a event that’s going down in my state
'We need your help': Ohio children's hospital leaders ask for help to protect state's kids from COVID-19
OHIO, USA — Leaders at six children's hospitals across Ohio are asking for help in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in kids. In an open letter to all Ohioans, the leaders say more kids are coming into the hospitals with COVID, being hospitalized and are in the ICU with the virus more than ever before. Read more