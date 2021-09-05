CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

Trending sports headlines in Palestine

Posted by 
Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 4 days ago

(PALESTINE, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Palestine area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Jacksonville / jacksonvilleprogress.com

Indians and Wildcats to clash again at Tomato Bowl Friday

Indians and Wildcats to clash again at Tomato Bowl Friday

The Jacksonville Indians will be hosting the Palestine Wildcats in the Indians' home opener, that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl. Jacksonville and Palestine didn't play in 2020 due to schedule modifications that were associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both clubs will... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Jacksonville / palestineherald.com

Football Recap: Palestine runs over Jacksonville, 51-27

Football Recap: Palestine runs over Jacksonville, 51-27

JACKSONVILLE — Palestine streaked out to a 27-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in hammering Jacksonville, 51-27, on Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville. The Wildcats (1-1) held a comfortable lead, 34-7, at halftime, with the Indians (0-2) closing the gap somewhat in the second half... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Jacksonville / jacksonvilleprogress.com

Palestine pummels Jacksonville, spoils Tribe's home opener

Palestine pummels Jacksonville, spoils Tribe's home opener

Forget trick plays, or fancy razzle-dazzle action, Palestine came into the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday evening determined to do what everyone knew they liked to do — run the football. And run the rock they did, in beating the Indians 51-27 in what was Jacksonville's home opener. The Wildcats... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Jacksonville / jacksonvilleprogress.com

McCown to McCuin TD pass selected as Play of the Game

McCown to McCuin TD pass selected as Play of the Game

This week's Jacksonville High School Congratulations Play of the Game came with 1:29 to play in the third quarter of Friday's game against Palestine. At that time Devin McCuin reeled in a 21-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Ryan McCown. Both young men are juniors. The Play of the Game is... Read more

Comments
avatar

LOL how do you get most valuable play of the game when the opponents smear you all over the field.

Comments / 0

Palestine Post

Palestine Post

Palestine, TX
90
Followers
198
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palestine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palestine, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Palestine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy