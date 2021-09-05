Trending sports headlines in Palestine

(PALESTINE, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Palestine area.

Indians and Wildcats to clash again at Tomato Bowl Friday The Jacksonville Indians will be hosting the Palestine Wildcats in the Indians' home opener, that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl. Jacksonville and Palestine didn't play in 2020 due to schedule modifications that were associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both clubs will... Read more

Football Recap: Palestine runs over Jacksonville, 51-27 JACKSONVILLE — Palestine streaked out to a 27-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in hammering Jacksonville, 51-27, on Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville. The Wildcats (1-1) held a comfortable lead, 34-7, at halftime, with the Indians (0-2) closing the gap somewhat in the second half... Read more

