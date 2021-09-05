What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Wenatchee

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

(WENATCHEE, WA) Life in Wenatchee has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wenatchee area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Chelan County / wenatcheeworld.com

North Central Washington reaches highest all-time COVID-19 case rates

North Central Washington reaches highest all-time COVID-19 case rates

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 case rates in North Central Washington broke all-time pandemic records in late August as some counties saw rates top 1,000 per 100,000 for the first time. Chelan County’s 14-day COVID rate climbed to 1,075.8 new cases per 100,000 on Sept. 1, the highest case rate recorded since... Read more

East Wenatchee / ncwlife.com

New drive-thru vaccination site to open Friday in East Wenatchee

New drive-thru vaccination site to open Friday in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley health agencies will launch a new drive-through COVID-19 vaccination center on Friday. Lake Chelan Health and the Chelan-Douglas Health District teamed up to open the new site at 230 Grant Road in East Wenatchee. Vaccinations will be offered in the same location Lifeline Ambulance has performed free COVID testing on a drive-through basis. Read more

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

2021 NCW Wine Awards | Best of Show/Best Red

2021 NCW Wine Awards | Best of Show/Best Red

Judging for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition took place in Wenatchee at the end of May. Out of 241 entries this year, judges pronounced this wine as the top overall wine. Best of Show, Best Red (Gold Medal) Burke Vineyard 2015 Syrah, Columbia Valley, $25 (49 cases) Read more

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

