What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Russellville

Orthopedic surgical hospital has local clinic
Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock has a clinic in Russellville that brings orthopedic specialists to the River Valley. "We opened about a year ago, during COVID-19," Deanna Ott, physician and business liaison for Arkansas Surgical Hospital told the Russellville Lions on Tuesday. "We have a rotation of physicians who come here and provide services."
"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19
An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
"No one — including incarcerated individuals — should be subject to medical experimentation," ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said in a statement. So why is the federal government forcing all federal workers to be part of a clinical trial or lose their jobs? let's worry about the rights of average joes out there working and being a DECENT part of the community before we worry about prisoners.leftists get it backwards every time.
393 likes 47 dislikes 237 replies
you people have all been experimental victims for at last 2 years now. You've been given unapproved injections and have been dyeing in the mean time.
355 likes 32 dislikes 156 replies
Arkansas horse owner warns of fatal disease after three of her horses die
"I went and watched the surveillance and he literally was standing up and fell over and just started having seizures."
Very sad😢 Even the animals are being plagued with Pestilence. My heart goes out to the owner who had to see them pass, such a huge loss.
10 likes 1 dislike 6 replies
