CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, AR

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Russellville

Posted by 
Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 4 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Russellville / couriernews.com

Orthopedic surgical hospital has local clinic

Orthopedic surgical hospital has local clinic

Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock has a clinic in Russellville that brings orthopedic specialists to the River Valley. “We opened about a year ago, during COVID-19,” Deanna Ott, physician and business liaison for Arkansas Surgical Hospital told the Russellville Lions on Tuesday. “We have a rotation of physicians who come here and provide services.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Arkansas / cbsnews.com

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were. Read more

Comments
avatar

"No one — including incarcerated individuals — should be subject to medical experimentation," ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said in a statement. So why is the federal government forcing all federal workers to be part of a clinical trial or lose their jobs? let's worry about the rights of average joes out there working and being a DECENT part of the community before we worry about prisoners.leftists get it backwards every time.

393 likes 47 dislikes 237 replies

avatar

you people have all been experimental victims for at last 2 years now. You've been given unapproved injections and have been dyeing in the mean time.

355 likes 32 dislikes 156 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Arkansas / thv11.com

Arkansas horse owner warns of fatal disease after three of her horses die

Arkansas horse owner warns of fatal disease after three of her horses die

"I went and watched the surveillance and he literally was standing up and fell over and just started having seizures." Read more

Comments
avatar

Very sad😢 Even the animals are being plagued with Pestilence. My heart goes out to the owner who had to see them pass, such a huge loss.

10 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Russellville / couriernews.com

Orthopedic surgical hospital has local clinic

Orthopedic surgical hospital has local clinic

Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock has a clinic in Russellville that brings orthopedic specialists to the River Valley. “We opened about a year ago, during COVID-19,” Deanna Ott, physician and business liaison for Arkansas Surgical Hospital told the Russellville Lions on Tuesday. “We have a rotation of physicians who come here and provide services.” Read more

Comments / 0

Russellville News Flash

Russellville News Flash

Russellville, AR
101
Followers
217
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russellville, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Russellville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Russellville, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy