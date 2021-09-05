Sports wrap: Walla Walla

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Walla Walla area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Walla Walla sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

A couple plays the difference for highly-ranked Kennewick High School football team in 23-7 win over Walla Walla Walla Walla High School’s football program got its fall 2021 varsity season off to a strong start here Friday, Sept. 3, at Borleske Stadium, challenging a highly rated Kennewick team for four quarters. Only a couple of plays proved the difference, enabling the visiting Lions to escape with 23-7 victory. Read more

Women's Soccer Battles Chapman To OT Draw In Season Opener SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - After closing exhibition play with a win over Walla Walla Community College, the Whitman College women's soccer team rode the momentum into their season opener, battling Chapman to a 0-0 overtime draw on Friday afternoon. The tie was the first result for the Blues (0-0-1) since... Read more

Blues Fall In Four Sets To Southwestern (TX) TACOMA, Wash. - After falling to Puget Sound in an early afternoon match, the Whitman College women's volleyball team eyed a split on the day but it wasn't to be, falling in four sets to Southwestern (TX) in the Puget Sound Premiere on Friday night. Set scores were 25-22, 29-31, 25-14, 25-10. Nicole Kelly led the Blues (1-2) with a team-high 12 kills, Christina Boxberger posting nine kills and Megan Suka adding seven more. Boxberger also shared game high honors in blocks with the Pirates' Lauren Crabtree, each posting four. Tate Cadang registered 16 digs and 15 assists and Brooke Valentine added a team-high 19 digs. Read more

