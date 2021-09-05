CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Gaffney

 4 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) Gaffney-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

World of Outlaws Morton Building Late Models at Cherokee Speedway September 2, 2021 | HIGHLIGHTS

World of Outlaws Morton Building Late Models at Cherokee Speedway September 2, 2021 | HIGHLIGHTS

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Feature Highlights from Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC on September 2nd, 2021. To view the full race, visit DIRTVision.com Read more

ENCOURAGING WORDS

ENCOURAGING WORDS

Gaffney High fans sign a banner before last Friday’s game against Summerville with words of encouragement for the family of Dutch Fork offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib, who died after he collapsed at practice. Gaffney High football booster club sent the banner along with money collected from a donation drive to Alkhatib’s family. Read more

Overton wins Rock Gault Memorial at Cherokee

Overton wins Rock Gault Memorial at Cherokee

GAFFNEY, SC – September 2, 2021 – Brandon Overton had one thing on his mind as the laps dwindled Thursday night at Cherokee Speedway. He replayed an old race at the South Carolina venue. One he lost on the final corner because he mismanaged his tires. This time, he wouldn’t... Read more

Local football games cancelled

Local football games cancelled

The 2021 high school football season is starting to resemble the shortened and COVID-plagued 2020 season. Gaffney High officials announced Thursday afternoon it was unable to find a replacement game for tonight after its scheduled game at Rock Hill was cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues at the York County school. Gaffney head coach Dan Jones said furious attempts to […] Read more

