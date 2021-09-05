Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Moses Lake

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Moses Lake area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

For the fourth time in two weeks, Grant County breaks its single-day coronavirus case record MOSES LAKE - 173 new coronavirus cases were reported over a 24-hour period on Friday. Grant County Health District data shows that the day-over-day tally is another all-time high for the county. It's the fourth time in two weeks that Grant County has broken its all-time single-day case record. As... Read more

LATEST NEWS

How Moses Lake’s homeless sleep center is dealing with coronavirus MOSES LAKE - In hot weather and cold weather, Moses Lake’s homeless sleep shelters has had to navigate its fair share of weather related challenges. However, one question that had yet to be asked was how the shelter has been handling the pandemic. Cari Cortez, Moses Lake’s new housing and... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Non-stop harvest: How to keep your garden producing year-round There might not be any better time for gardeners than harvest time. Finally seeing the results of a season’s labor paying off in a bounty of fruits and vegetables is a big reason to tend their crops each day. Rhea Flores of Moses Lake reaps the benefits of her summer... Read more

LOCAL PICK