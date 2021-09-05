CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Moses Lake

Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 4 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Moses Lake area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Moses Lake / ifiberone.com

For the fourth time in two weeks, Grant County breaks its single-day coronavirus case record

For the fourth time in two weeks, Grant County breaks its single-day coronavirus case record

MOSES LAKE - 173 new coronavirus cases were reported over a 24-hour period on Friday. Grant County Health District data shows that the day-over-day tally is another all-time high for the county. It's the fourth time in two weeks that Grant County has broken its all-time single-day case record. As... Read more

So, when are you going to start reporting the real numbers: You know, an actual accurate count of Covid only patients? We already know that you count anyone who even has the sniffles, as Covid and that the tests have never been accurate. You’re trying to put fear into people again, to justify another lockdown aren’t you?

Moses Lake / ifiberone.com

How Moses Lake’s homeless sleep center is dealing with coronavirus

How Moses Lake’s homeless sleep center is dealing with coronavirus

MOSES LAKE - In hot weather and cold weather, Moses Lake’s homeless sleep shelters has had to navigate its fair share of weather related challenges. However, one question that had yet to be asked was how the shelter has been handling the pandemic. Cari Cortez, Moses Lake’s new housing and... Read more

Moses Lake / columbiabasinherald.com

Non-stop harvest: How to keep your garden producing year-round

Non-stop harvest: How to keep your garden producing year-round

There might not be any better time for gardeners than harvest time. Finally seeing the results of a season’s labor paying off in a bounty of fruits and vegetables is a big reason to tend their crops each day. Rhea Flores of Moses Lake reaps the benefits of her summer... Read more

Moses Lake / columbiabasinherald.com

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

