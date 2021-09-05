Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Hinesville
Hinesville extends COVID emergency order until Oct. 8
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Mayor has extended the city’s COVID emergency orders until Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. The order goes into effect next Tuesday. The order says all visitors are required to wear masks inside city-owned buildings, facilities, at both inside or outside city-permitted events and while riding the Liberty Transit or other federally regulated transportation. Read more
South Carolina leads the nation in COVID-19 infections
Dr. Wendell James with Prisma Health says COVID cases across the state are hitting numbers never seen before. Read more
I’m not denying Covid isn’t real because I work in healthcare and have seen it 1st hand. However I know Covid gets put on a lot of death certificates even when a patient has terminal cancer or was already on hospice. I know the number of cases are high but I do feel the numbers are not truly accurate
My 16 month old grandson got sick very quick yesterday. fever 101.2. positive test, his Dad is positive, my daughter still waiting on results. We are absolutely petrified. My mother in law died from it, my stepbrother died, cousin and husband on ventilator with 8 and 10 yr. old son's who brought it home from school. I am vaccinated, the only one of those mentioned. GET THE FRICKIN VACCINE PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!
Darlington teacher on administrative leave for telling students to wear masks in his class
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Walter Martin said he's been placed on administrative leave for telling his students they have to wear a mask inside his class at Darlington High School where he's taught English for the past six years. The Darlington County School District doesn't have a mask mandate. “Knowing... Read more
Its obvious Darlington could care less about the kids....or even the community as a whole, Hence THIS RIDICULOUS RACE WEEKEND STILL BEING HELD HERE DURING THE PANDEMIC WHILE NUMBERS IN OUR SCHOOLS ARE STEADILY CLIMBING!! So yeah let's bring ppl from all across the country to Darlington and have them eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores....UNMASKED without a care in the world! Darlington only cares about Money! I said It!!!
Teachers do not have any business telling children to wear masks if their parents don’t want them to wear them. The students are not violating any school policies.
