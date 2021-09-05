Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Hinesville

(HINESVILLE, GA) Life in Hinesville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Hinesville extends COVID emergency order until Oct. 8 HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Mayor has extended the city’s COVID emergency orders until Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. The order goes into effect next Tuesday. The order says all visitors are required to wear masks inside city-owned buildings, facilities, at both inside or outside city-permitted events and while riding the Liberty Transit or other federally regulated transportation. Read more

