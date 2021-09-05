Somerset sports lineup: What’s trending

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SOMERSET, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Somerset area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Somerset sports. For more stories from the Somerset area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Warriors come alive in 2nd half

Warriors come alive in 2nd half

The Southwestern High School boys soccer team took only two shots during the entire 40 minutes of the first half on Thursday against North Laurel High School. However in the 49th minute of the match, the Warriors scored three goals in a span of only three minutes en route to their 3-0 victory over the visiting Jaguars at the Plains. Read more

Sports Update: Friday, September 3rd

Sports Update: Friday, September 3rd

Thursday- high school volleyball: Somerset Christian School 2-0 over Casey Co. (25-13, 25-6). Boys soccer: Southwestern 3-0 over North Laurel. Trinity Christian 1-0 over Somerset Christian School. Girls- Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers 4-1 over South Laurel. Southwestern Lady Warriors 9-0 over Wayne County. Graduate transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for... Read more

Eli Boyle Co. vs Pulaski Co. | Somerset vs Woodford Co.

Eli Boyle Co. vs Pulaski Co. | Somerset vs Woodford Co.

Eli Boyle Co. vs Pulaski Co. | Somerset vs Woodford Co. Read more

