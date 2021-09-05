What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Port Huron
(PORT HURON, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Port Huron, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Shop, Rock, N’ Stroll in Downtown Port Huron, Tonight, September 3rd!
Michelle Mensinger speaks with Dave Everitt, Owner of Red Kettle Roasters about the “First Fridays” in downtown Port Huron. Shop, Rock N’ Stroll takes place from 6 pm-8 pm in downtown Port Huron tonight, September 3rd; featuring live music and the D3 Circus with aerial acrobat artists will be performing. Read more
St. Clair County at high COVID-19 risk level
St. Clair County is in a “high” COVID-19 risk level due to having over 100 cases per 100,000 people, health officials recently said. The new level was reported in a St. Clair County Health Department Facebook post on Aug. 26 and continued through the Sept. 2 update. As of Sept.... Read more
Get over it! Apparently we've cured the common cold, the flu, bronchitis and many other infections/disease's. It's a total win for us with an infection that has a 99.9% survival rate. Our natural immune system is what is most needed here. Not your lock downs and mandatory vaccines for a man made virus.
3 likes 3 replies
Enough of all the hype of COVID-19 or its variants!!!! Saint Clair county is sick and tired of all the scare tactics and propaganda of this virus. Enough is enough!! Time to get back to real life and live like Americans!!!
5 likes 1 dislike
West Nile virus discovered in Oakland, Macomb residents
The West Nile virus has been detected in residents in Oakland and Macomb counties, the first cases of the virus this season. The best way to protect against the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis is to prevent mosquito bites, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Read more
Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March said she plans to reopen in a few weeks. The food license yanked from Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland has been restored, Marlena Pavlos-Hackney said. “I’m grateful, but my... Read more
we need more people like her...and more law enforcement willing to stand up to tyranny. Nazi Germany policies....enough is enough
61 likes 19 dislikes 26 replies
do you actually do any reading on what actually happened her is a small business was probably unable to get any pandemic money..... yet you need to look at the disbursements that went to restaurants and corporations that had big lawyers they got millions
50 likes 11 dislikes 14 replies