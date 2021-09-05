CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

Sandusky sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 4 days ago

(SANDUSKY, OH) Sandusky sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sandusky / sanduskyregister.com

WEEK 3: Rivals Sandusky, Ross off to fast starts

WEEK 3: Rivals Sandusky, Ross off to fast starts

SANDUSKY — Sandusky vs. Fremont Ross. The matchup doesn’t need any added hype, but Friday’s matchup in Fremont has some extra sizzle. For starters, both teams are 2-0 and have plenty of playmakers. Then there’s the Charles Woodson angle. The 1995 Ross graduate, who was inducted into the Pro Football... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fremont / toledoblade.com

Football roundup: Woodson honored before Fremont Ross win

Football roundup: Woodson honored before Fremont Ross win

FREMONT — On a day in which Fremont Ross High School celebrated and unveiled a statue of recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and alumnus Charles Woodson, Kaden Holmes dazzled on the field in leading the Little Giants to a 47-18 victory over visiting Sandusky on Friday. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sandusky / sanduskyregister.com

WEEK 3: Rivals Sandusky, Ross off to fast starts

WEEK 3: Rivals Sandusky, Ross off to fast starts

SANDUSKY — Sandusky vs. Fremont Ross. The matchup doesn’t need any added hype, but Friday’s matchup in Fremont has some extra sizzle. For starters, both teams are 2-0 and have plenty of playmakers. Then there’s the Charles Woodson angle. The 1995 Ross graduate, who was inducted into the Pro Football... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Sandusky / youtube.com

Big Board Friday Week 3: Sandusky vs. Fremont Ross

Big Board Friday Week 3: Sandusky vs. Fremont Ross

In Fremont, one of the best rivalries in the state. Sandusky Blue Streaks taking on Fremont Ross Little Giants with Charles Woodson in the house! He was honored before the game tonight. Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM Connect with us on social media: Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/ WTOL 11 newsletter - https://wtol.com/email WTOL 11 First Alert Weather app - http://onelink.to/firstalertwx Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sandusky Journal

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky, OH
72
Followers
216
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandusky Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Sandusky, OH
Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy