Sandusky sports digest: Top stories today
(SANDUSKY, OH) Sandusky sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
WEEK 3: Rivals Sandusky, Ross off to fast starts
SANDUSKY — Sandusky vs. Fremont Ross. The matchup doesn’t need any added hype, but Friday’s matchup in Fremont has some extra sizzle. For starters, both teams are 2-0 and have plenty of playmakers. Then there’s the Charles Woodson angle. The 1995 Ross graduate, who was inducted into the Pro Football... Read more
Football roundup: Woodson honored before Fremont Ross win
FREMONT — On a day in which Fremont Ross High School celebrated and unveiled a statue of recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and alumnus Charles Woodson, Kaden Holmes dazzled on the field in leading the Little Giants to a 47-18 victory over visiting Sandusky on Friday. Read more
WEEK 3: Rivals Sandusky, Ross off to fast starts
SANDUSKY — Sandusky vs. Fremont Ross. The matchup doesn’t need any added hype, but Friday’s matchup in Fremont has some extra sizzle. For starters, both teams are 2-0 and have plenty of playmakers. Then there’s the Charles Woodson angle. The 1995 Ross graduate, who was inducted into the Pro Football... Read more
Big Board Friday Week 3: Sandusky vs. Fremont Ross
In Fremont, one of the best rivalries in the state. Sandusky Blue Streaks taking on Fremont Ross Little Giants with Charles Woodson in the house! He was honored before the game tonight. Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM Connect with us on social media: Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/ WTOL 11 newsletter - https://wtol.com/email WTOL 11 First Alert Weather app - http://onelink.to/firstalertwx Read more
Comments / 0