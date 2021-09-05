Trending lifestyle headlines in Shawnee
'Frustrating for all of us': Shawnee hospitalist describes struggles of treating COVID-19 patients
This is the second story in a series of articles about the impact of the pandemic on Shawnee's health professionals and medical resources. For several months, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee hospitalist and M.D. Gaynell Anderson has treated various COVID-19 patients. According to Anderson, as a hospitalist it is her... Read more
Gardens of the Cross Timbers: The giant Lambsquarter
What to do. The scarecrow frame has been standing at the end of the hall for nearly two years. Henryetta well-represented the Multi-County Master Gardeners in the 2019 Pottawatomie County Free Fair. That year’s theme: An American Flair at the Pottawatomie County Free Fair. Grasping pin wheels in each hand, wearing her best western garb, the scarecrow won second place. Her ribbon matched her red hair. Read more
Oklahoma's ERs are so backed up with people overdosing on ivermectin that gunshot victims are having to wait to be treated, a doctor says
An emergency-room doctor told a local news channel that he'd seen scary instances of people coming in with vision loss after taking ivermectin. Read more
So the emergency room is full of Ivermectin overdoses? I find that odd since the poison control center said that only a few of the Ivermectin overdose calls they have had, have led to the person going to the emergency room. Almost all can be remedied at home with guidance from the poison control center. Once again, things are getting thrown way out of proportion.
112 likes 19 dislikes 83 replies
my neighbors have coof and they are on the pill form and they arent dead or going to the hospital they are pretty much alive their son fever broke cause.of the so called horse drug but the doctors subscribe it to them all
50 likes 10 dislikes 57 replies