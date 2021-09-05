Trending lifestyle headlines in Cullman

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman Daily
Cullman Daily
 4 days ago

(CULLMAN, AL) Life in Cullman has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cullman area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Cullman / cullmantribune.com

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Sept 1, Cullman Regional Medical Center released the following COVID update:. Cullman County is in the High-Risk category for overall level of community transmission. Cullman Regional Current Situation. · 77 COVID positive patients, 12 of whom are on a ventilator. · Continue to be vigilant in... Read more

Cullman / cullmantribune.com

CULLMAN, Ala. – Dreher’s Cocktail Bar and Restaurant officially reopened its doors six weeks ago and have been making a lot of noise since. Co-owner Christine Chamblee sat down with The Tribune to discuss the changes made to inspire the recent and growing success. When asked about the state of... Read more

Cullman / cullmantribune.com

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Schools system has a total of 70 students absent due to a reported positive case of COVID-19 as of Friday, September 3, according to the latest school attendance data. West Elementary School reported 21 positive student cases, Cullman High School reported 16 positive student... Read more

Cullman / abc3340.com

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Cullman City Schools announced changes to its COVID-19 protocol Friday among students identified as a close contact to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Starting Tuesday, September 7, district officials said if a student is identified as a close contact, he or she will be excluded from school and school related/extracurricular activities for 10 calendar days. Read more

With Cullman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

