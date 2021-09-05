CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Burlington

Posted by 
Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 4 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Vermont / vtdigger.org

Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club

Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club

Contact tracers have so far identified 11 cases connected to the Williston-based Full Stride Hockey. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Burlington / uvmathletics.com

Women’s Hockey Announces Schedule for 2021-22 Campaign

Women’s Hockey Announces Schedule for 2021-22 Campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Vermont head women's hockey coach Jim Plumer unveiled the team's 2021-22 schedule on Friday morning. The Catamounts will play 19 home games this season with their season opener set for Friday, October 1 at 6 p.m. as they host RPI. RELATED LINKS. The Catamounts begin the season... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Burlington / caledonianrecord.com

2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 1 Picks

2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 1 Picks

Two years since the last high school tackle football game in Vermont, the long-awaited season kicks off Friday night. That means it’s time to fire up the Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions. The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Vermont / wcax.com

Essex seeks to prove itself as D1 contender

Essex seeks to prove itself as D1 contender

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The first week of the high school football season gets underway Friday with nine games going on around the state of Vermont, several of them pitting playoff teams from two years ago against each other. One of those will be a rematch of a D1 quarterfinal matchup between Essex and Rutland. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Burlington Journal

Burlington Journal

Burlington, VT
31
Followers
214
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
Local
Vermont Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy