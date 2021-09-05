Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club Contact tracers have so far identified 11 cases connected to the Williston-based Full Stride Hockey. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club. Read more

Women’s Hockey Announces Schedule for 2021-22 Campaign BURLINGTON, Vt. - Vermont head women's hockey coach Jim Plumer unveiled the team's 2021-22 schedule on Friday morning. The Catamounts will play 19 home games this season with their season opener set for Friday, October 1 at 6 p.m. as they host RPI. RELATED LINKS. The Catamounts begin the season... Read more

2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 1 Picks Two years since the last high school tackle football game in Vermont, the long-awaited season kicks off Friday night. That means it’s time to fire up the Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions. The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin... Read more

