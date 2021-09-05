Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Burlington
(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington sports
top sports headlines
Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club
Contact tracers have so far identified 11 cases connected to the Williston-based Full Stride Hockey. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club. Read more
Women’s Hockey Announces Schedule for 2021-22 Campaign
BURLINGTON, Vt. - Vermont head women's hockey coach Jim Plumer unveiled the team's 2021-22 schedule on Friday morning. The Catamounts will play 19 home games this season with their season opener set for Friday, October 1 at 6 p.m. as they host RPI. RELATED LINKS. The Catamounts begin the season... Read more
2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 1 Picks
Two years since the last high school tackle football game in Vermont, the long-awaited season kicks off Friday night. That means it’s time to fire up the Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions. The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin... Read more
Essex seeks to prove itself as D1 contender
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The first week of the high school football season gets underway Friday with nine games going on around the state of Vermont, several of them pitting playoff teams from two years ago against each other. One of those will be a rematch of a D1 quarterfinal matchup between Essex and Rutland. Read more
